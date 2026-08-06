IDZ Completes Independent Security Assessment with Cure53

LONDON, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cure53 reviewed IDZ's cryptographic libraries, mobile and web applications, key-management architecture, and backend APIs as part of an independent white-box source code audit and penetration test.

At IDZ, security is foundational to how we build encrypted storage, private communication, and user-controlled cryptography. To validate that foundation, we engaged Cure53, the Berlin-based security firm, to conduct an independent security assessment across a broad set of IDZ applications, components, and cryptographic libraries.

The engagement was commissioned in July 2025 and carried out by Cure53 in September 2025. Over 21 days, the assessment covered seven work packages spanning IDZ's key derivation architecture, Dart and C++ cryptographic libraries, backend key management, iOS and Android apps, Flutter web apps, and backend APIs.

Key facts from the assessment

The assessment followed a white-box methodology, with Cure53 receiving access to source code, binaries, URLs, documentation, and test-user credentials.

The scope covered seven work packages across IDZ's cryptographic and application stack.

Cure53 identified 20 findings in total, split between identified vulnerabilities and miscellaneous issues.

All identified vulnerabilities reported during the engagement have been remediated by the IDZ team.

The remaining miscellaneous issues consist of lower-priority hardening items and defense-in-depth recommendations. Several have already been addressed, and the rest remain tracked by the team.

The management summary described IDZ as having a strong foundation in cryptographic primitives and making secure use of the Botan cryptographic library in its backend.

"Independent assessments are an important part of how we earn trust," said Joseph Bara, Founder and CEO of IDZ. "Security is never a one-time milestone, and we will continue to invest in external review, internal hardening, and transparent communication as the platform evolves."

The Cure53 management summary is available here (PDF):

https://cure53.de/summary-report_IDZ-crypto.pdf

About IDZ

IDZ is a privacy-first technology platform combining MetaCortex - private AI for encrypted files and chats - with encrypted storage through ZCloud and private messaging through ZChat. Learn more at https://idz.com/.

Contact: IDZ team - [email protected]

SOURCE IDZ LTD