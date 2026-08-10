IEEE Study Presents Durable and High-Performance Radiative Cooling Fabrics

Researchers evaluate passive daytime cooling coatings for woven fabrics, demonstrating feasibility for extreme temperature environments

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiative cooling presents an energy-efficient way to keep buildings and wearables cool. While previous studies have developed passive cooling fabrics with high infrared emissivity and low solar absorption, these materials are generally designed for near-ambient conditions and perform poorly under mechanical stress and extreme heat, limiting their use in protective gear for firefighters and defense personnel.

Researchers present (a) radiative daytime cooling (PDRC) -coated high-performance textiles based on (b) glass fiber, (c) carbon fiber, and (d) Kevlar, integrating superior optical, thermal, and mechanical properties.

Addressing these limitations, a recent study published in IEEE Journal of Selected Topics in Quantum Electronics on May 05, 2025, presented a passive daytime radiative cooling (PDRC) coating for woven fabrics and evaluated their feasibility for both ambient and extreme environments. "Radiative cooling wearables that perform reliably under both outdoor sunlight and extreme thermal conditions remain largely unexplored," explains Dr. Lili Cai, the corresponding author of the study. "Addressing this gap is crucial for designing more effective cooling fabrics and protective gear."

The researchers fabricated PDRC-coated textiles using glass fiber, carbon fiber, and Kevlar. The silicone-based coating containing zirconium oxide nanoparticles was applied to both sides of 1–2 mm-thick fabrics.

The coated textiles achieved high solar reflectance (92.8–96.5%) and infrared emissivity (95.3–96.3%), outperforming uncoated fabrics and commercial cotton. Notably, the coated glass fiber fabric maintained an average temperature 8.3°C lower than cotton under sunlight.

The fabrics also demonstrated excellent durability, retaining their optical performance after flame exposure and repeated washing while remaining breathable and water resistant. Simulations further identified near-infrared reflectance as a key factor for improving cooling performance in high-temperature environments such as fires.

The findings highlight the potential of these durable radiative cooling textiles for next-generation personal protective equipment, emergency response gear, and energy-efficient thermal management applications.

Reference

Title of original paper: Assessing Radiative Cooling Textiles for Extreme Thermal Conditions

Journal: IEEE Journal of Selected Topics in Quantum Electronics

DOI: https://doi.org/10.1109/JSTQE.2025.3567021

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SOURCE IEEE Photonics Society