IESE Solutions' IWS-GPT Assessed "Awardable" in CDAO's Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

Locally controlled AI assistant supports troubleshooting and technical decision-making in disconnected and air-gapped mission environments

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IESE Solutions, Inc. announced today that Isolated Weapon System GPT, or IWS-GPT, has been assessed as "Awardable" and added to the Department of War's Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

IWS-GPT is a locally hosted AI assistant designed to help authorized operators, engineers, and system administrators retrieve approved technical information, analyze logs and operational symptoms, and develop source-grounded troubleshooting recommendations without sending sensitive information outside the program's security boundary.

"Secure enterprise AI capabilities are emerging across the government, but weapon-system programs face a different challenge: bringing mission-tailored AI into enclaves that may be disconnected, air-gapped, or unable to depend on external cloud services," said Sung Ho, CEO of IESE Solutions. "IWS-GPT is designed for that last mile—keeping the model, approved knowledge, and supporting services under program control while giving mission and security teams a practical path to evaluation and authorization."

The system is designed for deployment in classified, restricted, disconnected, and air-gapped environments, subject to each customer's security engineering and authorization requirements.

IWS-GPT combines a locally hosted large language model with a governed knowledge store, source-grounded retrieval, role-based access controls, audit logging, and a controlled sustainment process. It can operate without external API calls, internet connectivity, or a runtime dependency on commercial cloud services.

Drawing on IESE Solutions' integration and operations-support experience with the U.S. Space Force's Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution (FORGE) program, IESE conducted a controlled IWS-GPT proof of concept using a simulated troubleshooting workflow based on a previously encountered operational issue. In the test, IWS-GPT identified the expected root cause and generated a confidence assessment, verification steps, recommended corrective actions, and executed fix actions in approximately 15 minutes; the comparable manual analysis alone had required approximately 10 hours. The demonstration evaluated decision support only and did not execute commands or modify a mission system.

IWS-GPT is designed to help operators, engineers, system administrators, and subject-matter experts:

Retrieve, cite, and summarize information from approved technical sources

Analyze logs, alerts, configuration issues, and operational symptoms

Identify likely root causes and recommend verification steps

Draft incident reports and other technical documentation

Preserve program knowledge as personnel and system baselines change

The assistant provides decision support only. It does not execute commands, directly modify mission systems, or replace the judgment of authorized personnel.

IESE Solutions tailors each IWS-GPT deployment to customer mission, infrastructure, security, and workflow requirements. Services may include environment assessment, architecture and component selection, knowledge-pipeline development, container hardening, Risk Management Framework and security authorization support, deployment, benchmarking, user evaluation, and sustainment.

The modular design allows programs to begin with a limited pilot and expand as requirements and confidence develop. Models, interfaces, document stores, authentication, logging, and deployment patterns can be configured for the target environment.

The Marketplace provides government customers access to post-competition, readily awardable AI, digital, and data solutions. Government users can search for "IWS-GPT" at www.tradewindai.com and work with their contracting activity or the Tradewinds acquisition support team to pursue an award. Although Awardable status does not guarantee an award, IWS-GPT has completed the Marketplace's competitive assessment, allowing customers to pursue it without a separate competition for the same solution. Awardable status through Tradewinds has shown contract award timelines on the order of days to weeks.

About IESE Solutions

Integrated Enterprise Systems Engineering Solutions, Inc., known as IESE Solutions, is a woman-owned small business providing systems engineering, software, integration, test, cybersecurity, and sustainment support to national security space and defense customers.

For more information, visit www.iesesolutions.com.

About the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is CDAO's digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos addressing government challenges in artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital, and data analytics.

SOURCE IESE Solutions