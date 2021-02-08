"If You Can Dream It, It's Going On A Pizza"

"The pivot to opening the doors of Down North Pizza as a pop-up concept, in response to limitations imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, continues to be an unexpectedly fun ride," said Evans. "We adapted to the challenges in ways that made our connection with the community stronger and our menu offerings even more creative. The response to our unique pizza flavors, which we think capture the soul of the city, has been overwhelmingly positive. The 'A Match Made In Philly' chef collaborations are an extension of our creative culinary journey. We are excited to see what creations our friends come up with over the next few months."

Evans added, "I know my friends. If you can dream it and it tastes good, then likely it's going on a pizza." In addition to Marc Vetri, other notable chefs slated to participate in the 'chef's choice' pizza collaborations include Omar Tate (Honeysuckle Projects), Chad Williams (Friday, Saturday, Sunday), Stephanie Willis (Everybody Eats), and Mike Solomonov (CookNSolo) to name a few. The goal of this uniquely creative series is to help raise funds and garner awareness for the mission of Down North Pizza, to reduce recidivism in the Philadelphia community. Evans and team hope that the 'A Match Made In Philly' collaboration series will help raise enough funds to be fully operational in late Spring 2021.

In late December 2020, Down North Pizza hosted its first pizza pop-ups. Now, each weekend patrons are able to pre-order their pie on www.downnorthpizza.com and pick it up at a scheduled time to ensure social distancing health and safety precautions. The pop-ups have garnered unending support from the Philadelphia community--selling out every weekend.

The first menu collaboration, with Marc Vetri, features beef shank ragu, smoked scamorza and grated horseradish and will be available for pre-order on Monday February 8th. Patrons can order by visiting www.downnorthpizza.com. Limited quantities are available. Pickups will be made available on National Pizza Day, Feb 9th at Down North Pizza's North Philly location, 2804 W. Lehigh Avenue.

About Down North Pizza

Co-founded by Chef Kurt Evans, Down North Pizza is no ordinary neighborhood pizza joint. It's one that marries a clear mission of serving top-quality delicious comfort food with the vision of reducing recidivism rates in Black communities. Evans and team aims to help erase employment barriers faced by formerly incarcerated men and women, by providing culinary career opportunities at a fair wage and with an equitable workplace.

Down North Pizza serves comfort classics such as 'Detroit Style' pies and slices, wings, salads, fries and shakes. Sourcing and using and using top quality local ingredients, the pies feature creative topping options such as collard green pesto, short rib and spicy crab. The offerings give a nod to Chef Evans' influences, which include indulgent Southern style cooking and global culinary trends.

Down North Pizza is located in North Philadelphia, in the city's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood, at 2804 W. Lehigh Avenue.

Contact:

Down North Pizza

press[email protected]

SOURCE Down North Pizza

Related Links

http://www.downnorthpizza.com

