If you drank water supplied by the Village of Hoosick Falls Municipal Water System or from a private well in Hoosick Falls, or owned or rented property in the Village of Hoosick Falls or the Town of Hoosick, you could get benefits from a class action settlement.

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Faraci Lange, LLP, Seeger Weiss LLP, and Weitz & Luxenberg, P.C. announce a proposed Settlement with Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Honeywell, and 3M ("Settling Defendants") in a class action lawsuit about the effects of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) contamination.

The Settlement includes all individuals who (1) for a period of at least six months between 1996 and 2016, have ingested water supplied by the Village Municipal Water System or from a private well in the Village of Hoosick Falls or Town of Hoosick in which PFOA has been detected, and underwent blood serum tests that detected a PFOA level in their blood above 1.86 µg/L; or any natural child who was born to a female who met the above criteria at the time of the child's birth and whose blood serum was tested after birth and detected a PFOA level above 1.86 µg/L ("Medical Monitoring Settlement Class Members"); (2) are or were owners of Residential Property that was supplied with drinking water from the Village Municipal Water System, and who purchased that property on or before December 16, 2015 and owned that property as of December 16, 2015 ("Municipal Water Property Settlement Class Members"); (3) are or were owners or renters of Residential Property located in the Village of Hoosick Falls or the Town of Hoosick that was supplied with drinking water from a privately-owned well in which PFOA was detected, had a point-of-entry treatment (POET) system installed to filter water from that well, and who either owned and occupied that property at the time PFOA in the property's private well was discovered through a water test on or after December 16, 2015; or rented and occupied the property at the time PFOA in the property's private well was discovered through a water test on or after December 16, 2015 ("Nuisance Settlement Class Members"); and (4) are or were owners of Residential Property located in the Village of Hoosick Falls or the Town of Hoosick that was supplied with drinking water from a private well in which PFOA was detected, and who owned that property at the time PFOA in the property's private well was discovered through a water test on or after December 16, 2015 ("Private Well Water Property Settlement Class Members").

Defendants have agreed to create a $62,250,000 Settlement Fund to make payments to Property and Nuisance Settlement Class Members, pay for a ten-year Medical Monitoring Program, as well as attorneys' fees and costs, service awards, and settlement administration. You must submit a Claim Form by January 24, 2022 to receive Settlement benefits.

If you are included in the Settlement and do nothing, your rights will be affected and you won't get any Settlement benefits. If you don't want to be legally bound by the Settlement, you must exclude yourself from it by December 9, 2021. If you don't exclude yourself, you may object to the Settlement by December 9, 2021.

