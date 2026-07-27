If you publicly traded stock or call options, or purchased the put options, of Twitter, Inc. from May 13, 2022, through October 4, 2022, you could be entitled to payment from a class action verdict

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

You are potentially entitled to a payment from a verdict in a class action lawsuit against Elon Musk ("Defendant") in the case of Pampena v. Elon R. Musk, Case No 3:22-CV-05937-CRB. A two-week trial began on March 2, 2026, in the United States District Court, Northern District of California, San Francisco Division. On March 20, 2026, the jury returned a verdict and found that defendant Elon Musk violated the federal securities laws by making a false and misleading statement about his acquisition of Twitter and that Musk did so in violation of Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. As a result of this fraudulent conduct, the jury determined that Twitter's stock price was artificially deflated between May 13, 2022 and October 4, 2022 (inclusive). If you are a Class Member, the verdict entitles you to submit a Claim Form for the full value of your damages plus interest.

Am I a member of the Class?

The Class is defined as follows:

All persons and entities who sold the publicly traded stock or call options, or purchased the put options, of Twitter, Inc. during the period from May 13, 2022 through October 4, 2022, both dates inclusive, and who suffered damages by Defendant's violations of § 10(b) and of the Exchange Act.

Excluded from the Class are Elon Musk and any individuals who previously opted out of this Litigation.

How much money are Class Members entitled to receive?

If you are a member of the Class, you can submit a Claim Form online or postmarked by November 24, 2026, for the following:

Shares Sold : For shares sold between May 13, 2022, and October 4, 2022, damages were awarded for each trading day as reflected in the verdict, plus interest, with the exception of certain purchases and sales.

Options : For put options purchased or call options sold between May 13, 2022 and October 4, 2022, damages were awarded for each trading day as reflected in the verdict, plus interest, with the exception of certain purchases and sales.

Purchases and Subsequent Sales Made During the Class Period : For purchases and related sales made during the Class Period, the damages per share or per option awarded by the jury for that day may be reduced to account for any gains attributable to deflation for any shares or call options purchased and any inflation for any put options sold during the Class Period.

How much might a payment be?

If you submit a valid Claim Form, your payment will depend on a variety of factors including the number of shares sold and options purchased or sold and the corresponding damages awarded by the jury plus interest. However, any final award may be proportionally reduced to account for any attorneys' fees, expenses, or service awards awarded by the Court.

Here is an example of how a valid claimant's damages would be calculated:

If you purchased 1,000 Twitter shares any time before May 13, 2022, and sold those shares on May 18, 2022, your damages would equal $7,940.00 (1,000 shares x $7.94, as awarded by the jury for May 18, 2022) plus interest (less any Court approved deductions).

What are my rights as a Class Member?

Unless you previously requested to be excluded from the Class, you are bound by all decisions and judgments in the Litigation. You must submit a Claim Form to collect for any damages you suffered. You may do nothing at all and not submit a Claim Form. If you choose that option, you will not recover anything, but you are and will be bound by any judgments entered by the Court. You may not opt out of this Litigation at this time.

Where to get more information?

For more detailed statements of the matters involved in this Litigation, please see the pleadings and other papers filed with the Court. The operative Complaint, Jury Verdict and other important filings may be accessed at www.TwitterAcquisitionLitigation.com. Court filings in the Litigation can also be examined and copied at any time on the Public Access to Court Electronic Records (PACER) website for a fee at https://ecf.cand.uscourts.gov, or by visiting the office of the Clerk of the Court for the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, 450 Golden Gate Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94102-3489 between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding Court holidays.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Long-Form Notice, may be made to Lead Counsel COTCHETT, PITRE & McCARTHY LLP, www.cpmlegal.com, (650) 697-6000, [email protected] and BOTTINI & BOTTINI, INC., www.bottinilaw.com, (858) 914-2001, [email protected].

URL: www.TwitterAcquisitionLitigation.com

SOURCE Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy LLP and Bottini & Bottini, Inc.