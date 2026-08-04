If you purchased a 48-inch or taller Bestway above-ground pool with straps running to the outside of the vertical legs since 2008, you may be entitled to benefits from a class action Settlement.

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following notice is being issued by the Court approved Settlement Administrator and has been authorized by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, In re: Bestway Above-Ground Pools Litigation, Case No. 1:25-cv-09570.

Above-ground pool with straps running to the outside of the vertical legs .

A proposed settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit against Bestway (USA) Inc. ("Bestway USA"), Bestway Inflatables & Material Corp. ("Bestway Inflatables"), and Bestway (Hong Kong) International Ltd ("Bestway Hong Kong") (collectively "Bestway" or "Defendants") relating to an alleged safety defect that creates a potential drowning hazard. The case is titled In re: Bestway Above-Ground Pools Litigation, No. 1:25-cv-09570 (N.D. Ill.). The settlement is not an admission of liability and does not release claims for personal injury or property damage. Additionally, nothing in this agreement modifies, limits, or extinguishes the July 21, 2025 Recall related to the at-issue Pools, which remains in effect independent of this Settlement, and which is neither endorsed by nor incorporated into this Settlement.

Who is included in the Settlement?

You are part of the Settlement Class if you purchased for personal use and not for resale from a store or other commercial retailer—not second-hand, a Bestway-branded pool 48 inches in height or taller (including Power Steel and Steel Pro models) with compression straps located outside of the support poles, sold between 2008 and 2024.

What are the Settlement benefits?

The Settlement makes available to Settlement Class Members $15,000,000, which is structured to cover and include payments and distributions to eligible Settlement Class Members, Notice and Administrative Costs, Attorneys' Fees and Expenses (not to exceed one-third of the Settlement Amount), and Service Awards of $2,500 to each of the named Plaintiffs.

How do I receive a payment from the Settlement?

Settlement Class Members must submit a Claim Form online at www.PoolSettlementBW.com or by mail postmarked by October 30, 2026 to the Settlement Administrator at Bestway Settlement Administrator, P.O. Box 1869, Baton Rouge, LA 70821. Claim forms are also available by calling 1-855-789-5948 or by emailing [email protected]. Class Members who submit a Valid Claim will have several electronic payment options to choose from, or you can elect to receive a check.

What are my options?

Submit a Claim Form: If you submit a Claim Form, you may receive a monetary award but will not be able to sue or continue to sue the Defendants about the claims resolved by this Settlement.

Exclude Yourself: If you do not want to be legally bound by the Settlement, you must exclude yourself; you will not receive any monetary Settlement benefits, but you will keep your right to sue the Defendants in a separate lawsuit about the claims resolved by this Settlement.

Object: If you do not exclude yourself, you can object to the Settlement. Any Settlement Class Member who does not submit a timely and valid objection gives up the right to object or to speak at the Final Approval Hearing. You will be bound by the Settlement Agreement, and will no longer be able to make any objection to the Settlement.

Complete details on how to exclude yourself or object to the Settlement are available at www.PoolSettlementBW.com. The deadline to exclude yourself or object is October 30, 2026.

Do Nothing: If you do nothing, you will remain in the class, you will not be eligible for monetary benefits, and you will be bound by the decision of the Court and give up your rights to sue Defendants for the claims resolved by this Settlement.

Has the Court approved the Settlement?

No. The Court will hold a Final Approval Hearing on November 20, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. CT, before the Honorable Lindsey C. Jenkins of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, 219 South Dearborn Street, Courtroom 2119, Chicago, IL 60604, to determine whether the Settlement is fair, reasonable, and adequate, and to consider attorney Fee Awards and Service Awards ($2,500 each) to the Settlement Class Representatives. Class Counsel's Motion for Attorney Fee Awards will be available on the Settlement Website after it is filed with the Court. If there are objections, the Court will consider them.

You or your own lawyer, if you have one, may ask to appear and speak at the hearing at your own cost, but it is not required. You do not need to attend the hearing to receive benefits.

How do I get more information?

This notice is only a summary. For additional information, please visit www.PoolSettlementBW.com or call toll-free 1-855-789-5948. You may also write to the Settlement Administrator at Bestway Settlement Administrator, P.O. Box 1869, Baton Rouge, LA 70821.

SOURCE Bestway Settlement Administrator