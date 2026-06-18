Ilia Smirnov sets Solo Male Speed Record on the Mississippi River

LILLINGTON, N.C., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Endurance paddler Ilia Smirnov has completed a remarkable source-to-sea descent of the Mississippi River, setting a new Mississippi River speed record as a solo male paddler and outpacing the overall solo record by over three weeks.

The solo paddling expedition began on May 1, 2026, at Lake Itasca, Minnesota, and concluded more than 2,300 miles and ten states later in Louisiana at Mile Zero in the Gulf of Mexico. To view more information on Ilia Smirnov's full record-setting Mississippi River expedition visit: https://linktr.ee/ilia.capefear.

Ilia Smirnov paddles beneath a steel truss bridge along the Mississippi River during his record‑setting 2,300‑mile source‑to‑sea descent.

Smirnov's unofficial finishing time of 33 days, 14 hours, and 47 minutes significantly improves upon the Guinness–recognized solo record of 55 days, set by Traci Lynn Martin in 2021. Official certification is currently pending review.

The Mississippi River is widely considered one of the most grueling endurance routes in the world. Smirnov's record-breaking pace required up to 15 hours of daily paddling on just four to five hours. He faced severe risks, including:

strong currents,

cold-water exposure,

technical shipping lanes,

heavy commercial traffic,

complex lock-and-dam systems,

unpredictable weather,

primitive camping for 37 nights, and

intense physical exhaustion.

"This adventure was a test of mental depth and resilience to overcome every obstacle while staying in complete focus mentally, physically, and emotionally, and accepting the brutal reality of the journey with no end," said Ilia Smirnov.

In preparation for the descent, Smirnov underwent a year of physical training, along with multi-year development of mental endurance and emotional resilience. His preparation also included:

conditioning to sustain a 5,000-calorie daily intake,

technical and survival training,

extensive backcountry experience, and

logistical planning.

Though the journey was solo, a dedicated team provided support led by Anna Morgan and assisted by Alyce Morgan, Megan Smirnov, and Judson Steinback. Further support came from Cape Fear River Adventures, the paddling community, friends, and family. The expedition drew regional and international supporters.

Ilia Smirnov is a North Carolina-based endurance paddler and adventurer known for long-distance river expeditions focused on mental resilience, environmental stewardship, and human performance. Born in Russia, he immigrated to Boone, NC at 16 and now lives in Lillington, operating Cape Fear River Adventures. His expeditions blend technical skill with pushing solo endurance limits and highlighting waterway protection. Linktree: https://linktr.ee/ilia.capefea

Megan Smirnov (Media)

Email: [email protected] / Phone: 919-906-5027

Ilia Smirnov (paddler)

Email: [email protected] / Phone: 919-909-3257

Social Media: Facebook: @Ilia.capefear / Linktree: https://linktr.ee/ilia.capefear.

SOURCE Cape Fear River Adventures