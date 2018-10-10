Illumination And Universal Present The World Premiere Of "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch"

Alice Tully Hall, 1941 Broadway, New York, New York, Saturday, November 3, 2018

News provided by

Universal Pictures

16:39 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

The world premiere of DR. SEUSS' THE GRINCH

WHO:

THE GRINCH directors Scott Mosier & Yarrow Cheney; producers Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy; cast members Benedict Cumberbatch, Cameron Seely; writers Michael LeSieur, Tommy Swerdlow; executive producers Chris Renaud, Latifah Ouaou; composer Danny Elfman; musician and song composer Tyler, the Creator

WHERE:            

Alice Tully Hall
1941 Broadway
New York, New York

WHEN:         

Saturday, November 3, 2018

2:00 P.M.

Press Call Time

3:00 P.M.

Celebrity Arrivals

4:00 P.M.

Screening Begins

DR. SEUSS' THE GRINCH arrives in theaters nationwide on November 9, 2018.

SOURCE Universal Pictures

Also from this source

10 Oct, 2018, 20:38 ET UNIVERSAL PICTURES PRESENTS THE PREMIERE OF HALLOWEEN...

09 Oct, 2018, 15:30 ET UNIVERSAL PICTURES AND REGAL OFFER U.S. VETERANS AND ACTIVE-DUTY...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Illumination And Universal Present The World Premiere Of "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch"

News provided by

Universal Pictures

16:39 ET