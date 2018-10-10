Illumination And Universal Present The World Premiere Of "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch"
Alice Tully Hall, 1941 Broadway, New York, New York, Saturday, November 3, 2018
16:39 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
The world premiere of DR. SEUSS' THE GRINCH
WHO:
THE GRINCH directors Scott Mosier & Yarrow Cheney; producers Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy; cast members Benedict Cumberbatch, Cameron Seely; writers Michael LeSieur, Tommy Swerdlow; executive producers Chris Renaud, Latifah Ouaou; composer Danny Elfman; musician and song composer Tyler, the Creator
WHERE:
Alice Tully Hall
WHEN:
Saturday, November 3, 2018
2:00 P.M.
Press Call Time
3:00 P.M.
Celebrity Arrivals
4:00 P.M.
Screening Begins
DR. SEUSS' THE GRINCH arrives in theaters nationwide on November 9, 2018.
