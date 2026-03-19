Illustrated children's book 'The Whale That Protested' inspires young readers to stand up for the planet

Christine Levett presents a story that mirrors today's global concerns over ocean pollution and climate impact

RANGIORA, New Zealand, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When Christine Levett published "The Whale that Protested" (published by Xlibris NZ) in 2014, plastic-choked beaches and wildlife harmed by pollution were only gaining traction in public conversation. More than a decade later, this children's book reads less like a cautionary tale and more like a reflection of the world children are growing up in today.

The Whale that Protested

The story follows Mrs. Right, a mother whale who becomes alarmed when pollution in the ocean begins making her baby sick. Surrounded by waste discarded by humans — plastic, chemicals, oil, and abandoned fishing nets — Mrs. Right realizes that the ocean is no longer safe. While other sea creatures acknowledge the problem, they believe nothing can be done. Refusing to accept inaction, Mrs. Right stages an unprecedented protest, swimming up a polluted city river with her calf to force humans to notice the damage they are causing.

As media coverage spreads and experts speculate the cause of this unusual behavior, the true message becomes clear: the ocean has been treated as a dumping ground for too long. In response, city leaders introduce cleanup efforts, anti-dumping regulations, and recycling initiatives — demonstrating how awareness can lead to meaningful change.

"The Whale that Protested" is designed to be both an educational and engaging book that introduces environmental responsibility in a way that young children could easily understand. The book is well suited for classroom discussions, group readings, and one-on-one storytelling.

"If this book starts a conversation with children about how we affect the environment, then this is the goal achieved," Levett states. "It is not an extensive list of what we have done to our environment but it will start an awareness which hopefully will last a lifetime."

Visit https://www.xlibris.com/en-nz/bookstore/bookdetails/521939-the-whale-that-protested to get a copy.

"The Whale that Protested"

By Christine Levett

Softcover | 8.5 x 11in | 24 pages | ISBN 9781493137930

E-Book | 24 pages | ISBN 9781493137947

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Christine Levett is a children's author and longtime social worker whose work with families and communities has shaped her belief that change is possible when people refuse to stay silent. A mother of three, she has witnessed firsthand how deeply children worry about the future they will inherit and how strongly they respond to stories that respect their awareness. Having observed significant environmental changes and growing threats to wildlife during her lifetime, Levett believes speaking out matters — even when it feels uncomfortable or unpopular. "The Whale That Protested" was her first published book, and it introduces a character who continues to explore real-world challenges in future stories focused on creativity, courage and collective responsibility.

Xlibris Publishing New Zealand, an Author Solutions, LLC imprint, is a self-publishing services provider dedicated to serving the needs of Kiwi authors. By focusing on the needs of creative writers and artists and adopting the latest print-on-demand publishing technology and strategies, we provide expert publishing services with direct and personal access to quality publication in hardcover, trade paperback, custom leather-bound and full-color formats. To date, Xlibris has helped to publish more than 60,000 titles. For more information, visit xlibrispublishing.com.au or call 0-800-008-756 to receive a free publishing guide

EDITORS: For review copies or interview requests, contact:

Marketing Services

Tel: 0800 008 756, +64 9801 1905 (from outside New Zealand)

Fax: (09) 353-1455

Email: [email protected]

(When requesting a review copy, please provide a street address.)

SOURCE Xlibris Publishing New Zealand