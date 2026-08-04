IM Digital Awarded Delivery Partner of the Year 2026 by Bloomreach

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IM Digital, the largest independent commerce consultancy and digital agency, has been named winner of the 2026 Delivery Partner of the Year award presented by Bloomreach. The winner is recognized for outstanding performance and driving exceptional results with Bloomreach's AI technology for personalization.

Bloomreach celebrates winners by recognizing their efforts for consistently delivering growth for enterprise brands at scale. Awardees are chosen for innovation, creativity, customer success, and impact across Bloomreach's customer data & AI ecosystem.

As an award-winning Bloomreach partner, IM Digital bridges the gap between complex customer data and high-converting retail experiences. Speed Speed IM Digital is the largest independent commerce consultancy and digital agency.

IM Digital was chosen for achieving measurable growth across leading brands through their Enterprise Consulting and Growth Marketing Services, including:

Lifecycle Marketing,

Cross-Channel Personalization,

Data Engineering

and AI integration.

"Successful partners like IM Digital see the world from a different viewpoint. They help strategize, and deliver success for our customers", said Rachel Fefer, Global VP of Strategic Partnerships at Bloomreach. "We have a lot of faith and confidence in the work IM Digital delivers".

Together, IM Digital and Bloomreach have implemented transformational commerce solutions for brands including:

Everlane

Thirdlove

Pampered Chef

MZ Wallace

260 Sample Sale and more.

"We're honored to be recognized as Delivery Partner of the Year", said Justin Ragsdale, Chief Revenue Officer at IM Digital. "As the first agency to win two awards from Bloomreach, we excel at bringing their vision of AI-driven marketing to life through our Growth Marketing Services. IM Digital has cemented our leadership role in redefining how brands engage with consumers. With Bloomreach, we're setting a new standard for how brands drive retention and long-term revenue growth".

Thirdlove

Thirdlove partnered with IM Digital to develop sophisticated customer segmentation powered by Bloomreach. By unifying data and marketing execution, they improved customer retention and accelerated revenue growth. Tangible results included:

3.5 Million unique customer experiences

10% improved Shopify conversion rate

$250k in incremental revenue in less than 90 days

Amy Carr - Chief Marketing and Digital Officer at Thirdlove said: "When we decided to move forward with Bloomreach, it was clear we needed an implementation partner. We were so impressed with IM Digital that we moved all of our commerce engineering to them, and now they manage both our strategy and technical execution which supports our continued growth".

Pampered Chef

Pampered Chef, a Berkshire Hathaway company, leveraged IM Digital and Bloomreach to transform legacy marketing systems from disconnected operations to fully integrated AI powered end-to-end experiences in less than a year. Outcomes of the transformation included:

Launched 50 new personalized, automated programs

Lowered Total Cost of Ownership by 30%

Improved Campaign Time-to-Market by 50%

"Working with IM Digital is one of the best partnerships I've ever experienced. They went out of their way to understand our needs and collaborate on innovation, unlocked by Bloomreach. Their dedication was off the charts positive", said Brian Hogan, Director of Software Engineering at Pampered Chef.

As the Bloomreach Delivery Partner of the Year (2026) and Partner of the Year (2024), IM Digital's clients have the assurance of working with a proven team recognized for strategic vision, technical excellence, and exceptional delivery. You can learn more about IM Digital's philosophical approach to delivering innovation through their TotalCare methodology here.

About IM Digital

IM Digital is the leading independent consultancy that specializes in architecting scalable retail strategies and operational systems, operating as an "embedded brain trust" for world-class brands to unify insights, align strategy, and engineer growth. IM Digital empowers modern brands to succeed in the experience economy.

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach personalizes the customer experience through Loomi, its agentic personalization platform. With apps spanning email, web, ads, search, and more — and agents spanning marketing and conversational shopping — Loomi brings real-time personalization to life at every customer touchpoint. From retail to financial services, hospitality to gaming, Loomi powers personalization for 1,400+ global brands, including American Eagle, Sonepar, and Pandora.

SOURCE IM Digital