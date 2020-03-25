"I'm Home": Ceras Health Offers Telehealth Remote Patient Monitoring

NEW YORK, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As an increased number of providers want to monitor their patients from the patient's home, Ceras Health offers an effective and HIPAA-approved telehealth tool for physicians to monitor their patients remotely. Thousands of patients and doctors nationwide currently use Ceras' telehealth and many more are being added daily.

With the "I'm Home" app, patients can report symptoms long before the complications progress. "I'm Home" is relevant to everyone regardless of the age or medical condition, but is particularly important for patients most at risk of becoming seriously ill: those over the age of 60 with underlying conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer.

Patients can stay engaged with the provider via cell phones or mobile devices. With access to patient's health data in real time, providers can address issues proactively. Since Ceras' telehealth is HIPAA-compliant, all patient personal medical records and history are protected as private and secure in accordance with HIPAA law and regulations.

This direct link with their healthcare provider gives "I'm Home" patients an advantage, said Dr. Justin Glodowski, a North Carolina physician who offers the app to patients.

"If the patient reports on 'I'm Home' that they have shortness of breath for example, we would contact them and ask them if they have other symptoms, such as a fever," said Glodowski.

The medical inquiry that follows will determine whether they need to come into the office to be tested and treated, a vital first step in diagnosing and controlling their condition, Glodowski said.

Currently patients with concerns without telehealth are calling their providers who are finding their telephone systems overwhelmed. With "I'm Home" patients will have the peace of mind of already having a 24/7, real-time communication link with their provider monitoring their health and wellbeing.

President Donald Trump said, "We encourage everyone to maximize use of telehealth." Based on recent announcements, all remote patient monitoring service will be covered by Medicare/Medicaid and many private insurance plans. "I'm Home" can be activated in a few hours by the patient and/or the provider.

Ceras is the first company to offer such simple, reliable and HIPAA compliant tools and services.

For more information on "I'm Home", click here. Phone: 877-723-7277

SOURCE Ceras Health, Inc.