ImagineX Acquires Payteros to Strengthen Digital Transformation Capabilities

Investment positions ImagineX to broaden its value in strategic end markets.

ATLANTA, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ImagineX today announced its acquisition of Payteros, expanding its capabilities to help enterprise clients modernize, simplify, and scale digital operations. The acquisition combines ImagineX's expertise in AI, strategy, design, and engineering with Payteros' deep digital transformation expertise. Together, the companies will help clients accelerate innovation.

"Payteros has earned a reputation in the enterprise community as a trusted digital consulting and integration firm. They have deep domain expertise delivering on its enterprise clients' most complex work. Together, we deliver a rare combination of specialized capabilities paired with world-class engineering."

— Shaun Bank, CEO, ImagineX

Both companies share a proven track record of driving measurable business outcomes and exceptional client experiences for some of the most recognizable brands in the world.

"ImagineX is the ideal partner for the next chapter of Payteros. We share a philosophy built on treating clients like partners, delivering practical technology that drives tangible ROI, and holding ourselves to the highest standard of execution. Together, we can bring even greater value to our clients and create exciting opportunities for our team."

— Cameron Balash, CEO, Payteros

The acquisition will enhance the value ImagineX can bring to its clients where seamless enterprise-wide systems are integral to scale and profitability. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Payteros

Payteros is a digital services company focused on helping businesses modernize and optimize their operations. The company provides expertise and solutions across infrastructure, integrations, enablement, and other workflows.

About ImagineX

ImagineX is an AI, data, and software engineering firm that delivers strategic, mission-critical solutions through its senior engineering teams who are AI experts in the United States and LATAM. Serving diverse industries including retail, technology, financial services, and infrastructure, ImagineX has earned an NPS score above 90 across its 170 enterprise clients.

Visit www.imaginexdigital.com

Contact:

Josh Mackey

***@imaginexdigital.com

Photo(s):

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SOURCE ImagineX