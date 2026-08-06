IMBC Erie Delivers Fast, Hands-On Path to Healthcare Careers for Erie-Area Residents

ERIE, Pa., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Medical and Business Careers (IMBC) Erie campus is helping local residents launch or advance careers in high-demand healthcare fields through practical, accelerated training. Recent graduates of IMBC's Medical Assisting with Phlebotomy diploma and Medical Assisting Technician programs are entering roles at physician offices, clinics, and healthcare facilities across the Erie region after completing training in as little as 18 months.

IMBC Erie's approach combines hands-on clinical skills with classroom instruction, small class sizes, and support for working adults and career changers. Students prepare for nationally recognized certifications, including Registered Medical Assistant (RMA) and Phlebotomy Technician credentials, with exam costs included in tuition for qualifying students.

"Many of our students are parents, career changers, or Erie locals who need a realistic, supportive path into healthcare without spending years in traditional college," said Michael Euliano, President at IMBC Erie. "Our S.P.A.R.K.™ model: Support, Pride, Awareness, Responsibility, and Knowledge, combined with real lab experience means graduates leave confident and ready to contribute on day one. We're proud to see so many building careers right here in our community."

Key Program Highlights at IMBC Erie:

Medical Assisting with Phlebotomy (Diploma) completable in just over one year

Medical Assisting Technician (A.S.T. Degree) completable in approximately 18 months

Hands-on training in clinical and administrative skills, including vital signs, lab work, phlebotomy, scheduling, and electronic health records

National certifications included (RMA, Phlebotomy Technician, and others) NRCMA, NRCPT

Small classes and personalized support for working adults and non-traditional students

Focus on job readiness and local employment connections in Erie's healthcare sector

IMBC Erie also offers programs in Medical Billing & Coding, Medical Records Technician, Practical Nursing, and skilled trades such as Welding Technology.

About IMBC Erie The Institute of Medical and Business Careers (IMBC) has provided hands-on career training for more than 20 years at its Erie campus (5739 W 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506), Pittsburgh campus, and online. IMBC specializes in diploma and associate-level programs in healthcare, business, and skilled trades, emphasizing included certifications, practical skills, and personalized support through its S.P.A.R.K.™ model. IMBC is accredited by ABHES and approved for workforce and financial aid programs.

For more information, visit imbc.edu or call 855-773-0758.

SOURCE Institute of Medical and Business Careers