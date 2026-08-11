IMC EXPANDS NEW YORK PRESENCE WITH NEW OFFICE TO HOUSE SYSTEMATIC EQUITIES

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMC, a global, research-driven quantitative trading firm, today announced a significant expansion of its New York City presence with a new office. The new location will serve as the hub for its Americas Systematic Equities business, while continuing to support its established institutional sales and trading operations in New York.

IMC is leasing 35,000+ square feet of office space at 1095 6th Avenue. The new office complements IMC's 250,000+ square foot office at the Willis Tower in Chicago, home to its US-based Options, Futures, and ETF businesses.

"IMC has a proud history of supporting equity and derivatives markets in major financial centers around the world," said Kyle Gray, Managing Director of IMC US. "This investment in New York reflects our commitment to providing a world-class service to market participants, particularly as we grow our presence in the US Equities market. We're looking forward to playing an even more active role in the New York community, and upholding our longstanding commitment to giving back to the cities where we operate."

To support this growth, IMC is hiring local talent, including senior positions tied to the build-out of its Systematic Equities franchise, as well as relocating talent from its offices around the world to join the New York team.

The firm expects its New York team to continue growing over the coming years as it builds out its trading, technology, research and client-facing operations in the region.

To explore roles and learn more, visit careers.IMC.com.

About IMC

IMC is a research-driven trading firm where quantitative modeling, machine learning, and engineering shape how modern markets are traded. Our core business is to provide liquidity in financial assets on trading venues, and to deliver the best outcome in value and risk to investors. Since 1989, we've built proprietary systems and algorithms that operate across global markets using our own technology and capital. Our researchers, traders, and engineers work as a collective, combining rapid experimentation, advanced infrastructure, and real-time feedback to turn insight into execution and execution into advantage.

SOURCE IMC