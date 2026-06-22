ImPACT Applications, Inc. adds UpRight Science Balance Assessment for Athletes

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ImPACT Applications, Inc., the leader in concussion management tools, announced today that Balance by UpRight—an FDA-cleared balance measurement technology from UpRight Science—is now available through the ImPACT Platform.

Bob Reish, General Manager of ImPACT said, "We're very pleased that the FDA-cleared, medically proven balance assessment technology from UpRight is now available to our customers. This added capability means that we can provide an even more holistic picture of the brain health of student athletes. From establishing baselines to post-concussion readings, Balance by UpRight is a critically important tool for our school customers."

Dr. Sanjeev Sharma, Chief Medical Officer of UpRight Science, added, "Accurate, objective balance measurement is a crucial element of overall health, an indicator of potential fall risk, and fitness for athletes to compete on the playing field. We're thrilled that a company with ImPACT's decades in the market, reputation and large customer base has chosen our FDA-cleared technology as the one to integrate into their platform."

"According to CDC analysis of 2017 data, 2.5 million US high school students reported having some type of concussion over the previous 12 month period," Dr. Sharma elaborated. "What's more, roughly 1 in 76 college students get concussions each year."

"This data indicates a real crisis among our young people. Not only are we honored to integrate Balance by UpRight into ImPACT's Platform, we consider it a medical imperative."

About ImPACT Applications

ImPACT Applications, Inc. is the world leader in concussion management software. Its products, including ImPACT, ImPACT Pediatric, and ImPACT Quick Test, are FDA cleared and used globally by most major healthcare providers, professional sports leagues, universities, and schools to assist in the screening, assessment, and management of concussion. With more than 27 million tests administered globally and more than 750 peer-reviewed studies, ImPACT's tools set the standard for scientifically validated, evidence-based concussion assessment. Learn more at impacttest.com.

About UpRight Science

UpRight Science is a medical technology company whose FDA-cleared balance software turns any smartphone into a medical device (SaMD). The company uses smartphone-based biomechanics to reliably measure balance, identify changes in balance over time, and extend patient care beyond the clinic or doctor's office. Its free consumer app brings similar, non-prescription, technology to everyday users, offering a first look at what objective balance tracking makes possible.

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SOURCE UpRight Science