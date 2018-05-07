IMPACT Melanoma Set to Celebrate National "Don't Fry Day"

To help reduce rising rates of skin cancer from overexposure to the ultraviolet (UV) rays of the sun, the National Council on Skin Cancer Prevention designated the Friday before Memorial Day as "Don't Fry Day" to encourage sun safety awareness and to remind everyone to protect their skin while enjoying the outdoors.

In conjunction, IMPACT Melanoma and their Practice Safe Skin program has put a plan in action with NRPA to position the potential acquisition and utilization of automatic sunscreen dispensers in Parks and Recreation facilities around the country. At this time, IMPACT has received confirmation from 45 different park and recreation agencies bringing sunscreen dispensers into their facilities to aide in the safe skin practice of their patrons in celebration of National Don't Fry Day and beyond.

Participating locations include:

26 Wyoming State Parks

Clinton County Health Department in Plattsburgh, NY

Boynton Beach in Florida

"NRPA is proud to collaborate with IMPACT Melanoma on this important initiative," said Kellie May, NRPA director of health and wellness. "Many people spend time in the sun at their local parks and recreation centers. By making sunscreen accessible at these places we are making a positive difference in the fight against melanoma and other forms of skin cancer."

A recent study from The University of Colorado cited the Practice Safe Skin program as an influencing force behind the proactive decrease in melanoma rates. Melanoma is rising faster than any other cancer with one person every 50 minutes dying from the disease. Studies show that with daily sunscreen protection, the risk of melanoma is preventable.

These specially designed Bright Guard dispensers, which are being purchased and installed across the country, are part of Practice Safe Skin, a program that offers sunscreen as an effective preventive measure to help avoid sun over-exposure year round. Each sunscreen dispenser is equipped with 4 - 1,000 mL pouches of hypoallergenic broad-spectrum SPF-30 sunscreen (available in four different varieties), safe for people aged 6-months and up. Ingredients are printed on the machines upon installation.

"We're so pleased to be working with our friends at NRPA to raise sun safe awareness and bring safety measures to parks around the country," said Deb Girard, Executive Director, IMPACT Melanoma. "It's imperative that we team together whenever we can to reduce the risk of skin cancer and melanoma. That starts with educated and effective sun safe practices, and together we can all make a great, positive impact on just that."

About IMPACT Melanoma

IMPACT is a national non-profit organization dedicated to working to reduce the incidence of melanoma. Committed to skin cancer prevention and early detection, we provide a variety of award-winning programs which aim to raise awareness and educate the public about skin cancer, as well as support services for those struggling with the disease.

To get involved visit: http://IMPACTMelanoma.org/practice-safe-skin/, call 1-800-557-6352 or email info@IMPACTMelanoma.org.

About the National Recreation and Park Association

The National Recreation and Park Association is a national not-for-profit organization dedicated to ensuring that all Americans have access to parks and recreation for health, conservation and social equity. Through its network of 60,000 recreation and park professionals and advocates, NRPA encourages the promotion of healthy and active lifestyles, conservation initiatives and equitable access to parks and public space. For more information, visit www.nrpa.org. For digital access to NRPA's flagship publication, Parks & Recreation, visit www.parksandrecreation.org.

About The National Council

The National Council on Skin Cancer Prevention has been a trusted resource for the nation's skin cancer prevention community since 1998 providing support, encouragement, and connection to more than 45 organizations, agencies, and associations that are making a real difference in the lives of millions of adults, children, and families throughout the country.

CONTACT: Meghan Rothschild, 413-218-4994, mrothschild@impactmelanoma.org

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/impact-melanoma-set-to-celebrate-national-dont-fry-day-300642176.html

SOURCE IMPACT Melanoma

Related Links

http://mfne.org/

