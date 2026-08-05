Impact Technologies Highlights Median Truck Escape Ramp Project in El Paso

TxDOT safety enhancement adds a site-specific vehicle arresting system to the I-10 / Woodrow Bean Transmountain corridor

EL PASO, Texas, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Technologies USVI is highlighting a new median truck escape ramp project on the I-10 / Woodrow Bean Transmountain corridor in El Paso, Texas. The project uses Impact Technologies' CatchNet vehicle arresting system to add another layer of safety in a steep, space-constrained mountain roadway environment.

Constarined Ramp Catchnet in median

The installation reflects a proactive approach to roadway safety: identifying where vehicle failure, grade, speed, and limited recovery space can overlap, then applying a site-specific countermeasure that fits the corridor. In this case, the available roadway footprint made a traditional gravel escape ramp difficult to implement. The CatchNet system allowed the project team to add a physical stopping option within the existing median.

Designed for heavy vehicles traveling downhill, the system uses engineered nets and energy-absorbing components to help manage kinetic energy and bring a runaway vehicle to a controlled stop. The result is a compact truck escape ramp that provides drivers with another layer of response if braking capability is lost.

"This project is a strong example of practical safety enhancement in a real-world roadway environment," said Michael Kempen, President of Impact Technologies USVI. "The goal is to provide an added measure of protection in the rare but serious moments when a heavy vehicle experiences mechanical failure or a driver has limited time to react. CatchNet gives agencies another tool to help reduce consequences when prevention is no longer enough."

The El Paso installation is designed for a 90,000-pound truck traveling at up to 90 miles per hour. Multiple net stations are arranged to progressively absorb energy as a vehicle moves through the system. The early net positions provide a more forgiving entry condition, while later net positions are configured for higher energy absorption.

For transportation agencies, the project represents implementation, not theory. CatchNet technology has been used in vehicle arresting and runaway truck ramp applications across the country. The El Paso installation expands that approach into a median-based configuration suited for a constrained roadway environment where a conventional escape ramp was not the best fit.

Steep mountain corridors present unique safety planning challenges, especially where heavy trucks, descending grades, and urban roadway transitions come together. By adding a dedicated truck escape option within the median, the project strengthens the corridor with physical redundancy while preserving the roadway's existing footprint.

Impact Technologies worked with project partners and TxDOT crews to support system training, inspection, maintenance, and reset procedures. This support is intended to help responders and maintenance teams keep the system ready for use following any deployment.

"This is exactly where engineered vehicle arresting systems can help," said Kempen. "The corridor had specific conditions, limited space, and a need for a targeted safety enhancement. CatchNet made it possible to add forgiving infrastructure in a location where traditional options were limited."

The El Paso project may serve as a model for other corridors where steep grades, heavy vehicle traffic, constrained right-of-way, and limited recovery areas create complex safety challenges. For Impact Technologies, the installation demonstrates how agencies can apply engineered stopping performance as part of a broader effort to plan for human error, vehicle failure, and high-consequence roadway events.

About Impact Technologies USVI

Impact Technologies USVI designs and supports vehicle arresting systems for roadway, bridge, tunnel, industrial, military, and transportation infrastructure applications. Its CatchNet system uses engineered nets and energy-absorbing components to help bring errant or runaway vehicles to a controlled stop in locations where traditional countermeasures may not be feasible.

For more information, visit arrestingbarrier.com.

SOURCE Impact Technologies USVI