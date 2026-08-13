ImpactFactory.ai Launches Revolutionary "Digital Marketing Agency in a Box"

New platform integrates 25+ best in class AI engines to create and place media, generate insights and continuously optimize marketing performance

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ImpactFactory.ai today announced the launch of a revolutionary AI facilitated digital marketing agency in a box, giving businesses a single, integrated solution for their marketing needs, from strategy and content creation to media placement, insights and optimization.

Modern marketing has become increasingly complex. Businesses must navigate an ever growing array of channels, platforms and technologies. Impact Factory brings these functions together into one integrated system that can create marketing content, automatically place media, measure results, generate insights and continually optimize performance.

Impact Factory automates placement across social media, television, radio and email, while also creating new websites or improving existing ones. The platform is particularly optimized for local market media placement, giving local businesses access to sophisticated marketing capabilities that have traditionally required multiple agencies, specialists and technology platforms.

The platform combines more than 25 best in class AI engines, using specialized AI for the tasks each performs best. More than 600,000 lines of proprietary code integrate those engines, fill capability gaps and coordinate the marketing process from creation through optimization.

"Marketing used to be relatively simple. Yellow Pages, TV, radio and newspapers," said Dr. Duane Varan, Founder and CEO of Impact Factory. "Today, businesses face an overwhelming number of channels, platforms and technologies. Effectively managing them can require an entire marketing department. Impact Factory changes that. We create the marketing, place the media, learn from the results and optimize what happens next, all within one integrated solution."

Dr. Varan is ranked among the top ten researchers in the world in the advertising discipline and is also Founder and CEO of MediaScience, a leading neuromarketing firm whose clients include almost all major U.S. television networks and major social media companies.

Impact Factory represents a new model for marketing: the capabilities of a modern marketing department, integrated into one solution.

Create. Place. Learn. Optimize. One complete marketing solution.

About ImpactFactory.ai

ImpactFactory.ai is an AI facilitated digital marketing agency in a box integrating strategy, creative development, automated media placement, websites, insights and continuous optimization through more than 25 specialized AI engines and over 600,000 lines of proprietary code.

Media Contact:

Duane Varan

(512) 300-1847

[email protected]

SOURCE Impact Factory