IMPLAN Launches IMPLAN Intelligence, New AI Tools That Bring Economic Impact Modeling to Every Team

AI Connect, the suite's flagship feature, is a standards-based MCP Server that runs IMPLAN's models directly inside Claude and other AI tools, giving organizations enterprise-grade economic analysis without writing code or waiting on an integration project

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPLAN Group LLC (IMPLAN), a leading provider of economic impact data and analytical software, today announced IMPLAN Intelligence, a new suite of AI capabilities, including AI Connect, AI Summary, and AI Conversational Analytics, designed to make economic impact modeling practical for any organization, whether or not they employ an economist.

Economic impact modeling is powerful, but it has always come with a learning curve. As more organizations bring economic analysis in-house, the expertise needed to ask the right questions and interpret the results has become a bottleneck. IMPLAN Intelligence is built to clear that bottleneck.

AI Connect Makes Economic Modeling Accessible

AI Connect, the suite's flagship feature, brings IMPLAN's models directly into the AI tools organizations already use, through a standards-based MCP Server. Connecting takes a single click, with no code to write and no integration project for an engineering team to schedule.

Once connected, users can run sophisticated economic analyses by asking a natural-language question inside Claude, ChatGPT, and other LLM agents, eliminating the need to manually build projects in IMPLAN Cloud. The same question can produce a complete IMPLAN project, delivered in the format they need, such as a one-pager, a slide deck, or a longer report, without leaving the AI tool where the question started. Every project AI Connect builds is also saved into IMPLAN Cloud, and every output traces back to the data, geography, and vintage behind it.

Beyond AI Connect

IMPLAN Intelligence also includes AI Summary and AI Conversational Analytics, two features designed to help organizations spend less time interpreting data and more time acting on it. AI Summary transforms a completed project into an audience-ready narrative in a single click, tailored with custom branding for everything from board meetings and policy briefings to founder updates and public reports. AI Conversational Analytics lets users explore IMPLAN's Data Library using everyday language, returning tables, charts, and written summaries without requiring them to navigate dashboards.

"Every model behind IMPLAN is built the way it's always been built, and that part doesn't change," said Justin Helmig, CEO of IMPLAN. "What changes is who can get value out of it. Most of the friction in economic impact modeling isn't the math; it's knowing how to ask the question and interpret the answer, and that's exactly what IMPLAN Intelligence improves. For organizations bringing IMPLAN in-house, this improves the value they get from IMPLAN on day one. "

IMPLAN Intelligence is now available to all IMPLAN subscribers. Every feature in the suite is off by default and clearly labeled, giving each organization full control over when, and whether, to enable it. Security is built in at every level: credentials never leave IMPLAN's systems, authentication passes through without being stored, and no data is copied, retained, or shared outside the platform.

To learn more about IMPLAN Intelligence, visit: implan.com/products/add-ons/ai

About IMPLAN

As a leading provider of economic analytics software, IMPLAN has spent 50 years bringing actionable insights to corporations, energy companies, financial services organizations, colleges and universities, governments, trade associations, real estate firms, and consultants. IMPLAN's 1,000+ clients can leverage IMPLAN's technology to study the economic impact of a policy, model risk, measure industry shifts, identify a new business location, and quantify an organization's economic contributions.

For decades, IMPLAN has been the trusted provider of economic analysis for hundreds of private companies, government agencies, and institutions. Clients include all of the Big Four accounting firms, FANG tech companies, four of the top five U.S. banks, and federal agencies such as the USDA and the Department of the Interior. Powered by more than 120 data sources, IMPLAN continues to set the standard in the industry.

For more information, please visit implan.com.

SOURCE IMPLAN Group