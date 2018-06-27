Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market in APAC 2017-2023 - CAGR Expected to Grow at 8.9%

The Asia Pacific Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market is expected to witness market growth of 8.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).



The implantable cardiac monitor, which is also referred to as implantable loop recorder, is a tiny insertable device used in continuously monitoring hearth rhythms. The device is mostly placed in the left parasternal area of the chest. The device is also placed in some other parts of body, to minimize psychological impact of surgical scar in anterior chest region, without impairing the performance of the device.



The implantable cardiac monitors market is witnessing moderated growth owing to the technological advancements in cardiac monitor devices, amplifying demand for implantable cardiac monitors to continuously monitor heart to detect cardiac arrhythmias and atrial fibrillation. Additionally, Favorable reimbursement policies and prominent market players operating in the region are the factors that are further supporting the implantable cardiac monitor market growth.



Based on indication, the market report segments the market into Cardiac Arrhythmias, Atrial Fibrillation, and Epilepsy & Unexplained Falls. The end user segment covers Hospitals, Cardiac Center & Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs). Based on countries, the Implantable Cardiac Monitors market segments the market into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Rest of Asia Pacific.



Key Topics Covered



1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Asia Pacific Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market, by Type

1.4.2 Asia Pacific Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market, by End User

1.4.3 Asia Pacific Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research



2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



3. Asia Pacific Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market

3.1 Asia Pacific Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market by Indication

3.1.1 Asia Pacific Cardiac Arrhythmias Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market by Country

3.1.2 Asia Pacific Atrial Fibrillation Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market by Country

3.1.3 Asia Pacific Epilepsy & Unexplained Falls Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market by Country



4. Asia Pacific Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market by End User

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Asia Pacific Implantable Cardiac Monitors in Hospitals Market by Country

4.1.2 Asia Pacific Implantable Cardiac Monitors in Cardiac Center & Clinics Market by Country

4.1.3 Asia Pacific Implantable Cardiac Monitors in Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) Market by Country



5. Asia Pacific Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market by Country

5.1 China Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market

5.1.1 China Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market by Indication

5.1.2 China Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market by End User

5.2 Japan Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market

5.2.1 Japan Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market by Indication

5.2.2 Japan Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market by End User

5.3 India Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market

5.3.1 India Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market by Indication

5.3.2 India Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market by End User

5.4 South Korea Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market

5.4.1 South Korea Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market by Indication

5.4.2 South Korea Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market by End User

5.5 Singapore Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market

5.5.1 Singapore Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market by Indication

5.5.2 Singapore Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market by End User

5.6 Malaysia Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market

5.6.1 Malaysia Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market by Indication

5.6.2 Malaysia Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market by End User

5.7 Rest of Asia Pacific Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market

5.7.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market by Indication

5.7.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market by End User



6. Company Profiles

6.1 ABBOTT

6.1.1 Company Overview

6.1.2 Financial Analysis

6.1.3 Regional Analysis

6.1.4 Research & Development Expense

6.2 Berlin Heart GmbH

6.2.1 Company Overview

6.3 Abiomed Inc.

6.3.1 Company Overview

6.3.2 Financial Analysis

6.3.3 Research & Development Expense

6.4 Jarvik Heart, Inc.

6.4.1 Company Overview

6.5 Boston Scientific Corporation

6.5.1 Company Overview

6.5.2 Financial Analysis

6.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.5.4 Research & Development Expense

6.6 Agilent Technologies

6.6.1 Company Overview

6.6.2 Financial Analysis

6.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.6.4 Research & Development Expense

6.7 Reliant Heart, Inc.

6.7.1 Company Overview

6.8 Schiller AG

6.8.1 Company Overview

6.9 Astellas Pharma inc.

6.9.1 Company Overview

6.9.2 Financial Analysis

6.9.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.9.4 Research & Development Expense

6.1 Thoratec Corporation St.(Jude Medical, LLC)

6.10.1 Company Overview

6.10.2 Financial Analysis

6.10.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.10.4 Research & Development Expense



