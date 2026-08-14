Implantica presents the second quarter (Q2 2026) on August 21 at 15:00 CEST

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ) invites investors to a presentation of the second quarter 2026 at 15:00 CEST on August 21. The interim report for the second quarter (Q2 2026) will be published at 8:00 a.m. CEST on the same day.

The presentation will be in English via webcast with teleconference:

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the following link:

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration, you will be provided the phone number and a conference ID to access the conference.

Speakers:

CEO Peter Forsell

CFO Andreas Öhrnberg

Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Nicole Pehrsson

For further information, please contact:

Nicole Pehrsson, Investor Relations

Telephone (CH): +41 43 505 20 57

[email protected]

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, [email protected]

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on August 14, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. CEST.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech company focused on bringing advanced implantable technologies into the body to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. The company's lead product, RefluxStop®, is a CE-marked implant for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) with the potential to transform the standard of care in anti-reflux surgery, supported by strong long-term clinical outcomes.

In addition to RefluxStop®, Implantica has developed a broad, patent-protected product pipeline partly incorporating two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to enable communication with and remote monitoring of implants inside the body, and a wireless energizing platform designed to wirelessly power implantable devices through intact skin. Treatment could be changed remotely, saving cost for society.

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

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