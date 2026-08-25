Implantica to host Capital Markets Day in Stockholm on September 9

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ.), a medtech company at the forefront of introducing advanced technology into the body, including the innovative RefluxStop® device for the treatment of acid reflux, a treatment field with 1 billion sufferers, today announced that it will host a Capital Markets Day on September 9, 14:00-16:30 CEST in Stockholm.

"With FDA approval now secured, we are moving full speed ahead on our U.S. launch. This is a defining moment for Implantica and a huge opportunity to bring RefluxStop® to the world's largest market. At the Capital Markets Day, we look forward to sharing our plans for the U.S. rollout in more detail and giving investors a closer look at the exciting road ahead," said Peter Forsell, CEO and founder of Implantica.

The Capital Markets Day will have a particular focus on Implantica's plans following the recent FDA approval of RefluxStop®, including the strategy for the U.S. market launch. Both RefluxStop® surgeons and patients will join the event.

Further details regarding the agenda and speakers will be communicated closer to the event.

When: September 9, 2026, from 14:00–16:30 CEST

Location: Sergelkonferensen

Address: Mäster Samuelsgatan 42, Stockholm

Conference room: Wall Street

Registration for the event is made by mailing [email protected]

For further information, please contact:

Nicole Pehrsson, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Telephone (CH): +41 (0)43 505 20 57

[email protected]

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, [email protected]

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on August 25, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. CEST.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech company focused on bringing advanced implantable technologies into the body designed to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. The company's lead product, RefluxStop®, is an FDA approved and CE-marked implant for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) with the potential to transform the standard of care in anti-reflux surgery, supported by strong long-term clinical outcomes.

In addition to RefluxStop®, Implantica has developed a broad, patent-protected product pipeline partly incorporating two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to enable communication with and remote monitoring and control of implants inside the body, and a wireless energizing platform designed to wirelessly power implantable devices through intact skin. These investigational devices are intended to facilitate remote changes to treatment, potentially saving cost for society.

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop®

RefluxStop® is a treatment for GERD designed to address the root cause of acid reflux. Conventional anti-reflux surgical procedures typically rely on encircling the esophagus and are often associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, inability to belch or vomit, and gas bloating. RefluxStop is different and aims to restore and maintain the lower esophageal sphincter in its natural anatomical position without encircling or applying pressure on the food passageway. Commercial performance from a multitude of centers supports the clinical study data collected and shows that the RefluxStop® device can successfully treat GERD without wrapping or constricting the esophageal sphincter, thereby avoiding the side effects commonly seen with the other current treatment approaches. Long-term 5-year clinical outcomes on RefluxStop® have been published in peer-reviewed scientific journals and support that a significant portion of the patient population will achieve clinically meaningful results, with minimal risks, when used in accordance with the indications for use.

Indications for Use: RefluxStop® is an implantable sterile medical device intended to treat acid and non-acid reflux in patients diagnosed with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). The device ensures maintenance of a normal physiological situation for the gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) in a defined intra-abdominal position, allowing natural physiological function of the lower esophageal sphincter (LES), thereby reducing or eliminating acid and non-acid reflux. The RefluxStop® Deployment Tool is indicated for patients diagnosed with Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), defined by abnormal impedance pH and/or pH testing, and indicated for RefluxStop® implantation.

Community

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Media Contact:

Implantica AG

Juanita Eberhart, VP Marketing & Advocacy

[email protected]

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