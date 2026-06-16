Impression Isla Mujeres by Secrets Recognized as AAA Diamonds Top 10 Hotel

QUINTANA ROO, Mexico, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Impression Isla Mujeres by Secrets, an ultra-luxury, adults-only resort within the Hyatt Inclusive Collection, is honored to be named a AAA Diamonds Top 10 hotel. The AAA Diamond Program conducts objective evaluations of hotels and restaurants across North America, Costa Rica, and the Caribbean, assessing properties against the four pillars of the AAA Diamonds standards: Cleanliness, Comfort, Cuisine, and Consistency.

Impression Isla Mujeres Impression Isla Mujeres

Located on the southern tip of Isla Mujeres, Impression Isla Mujeres by Secrets offers an intimate, adults-only enclave where contemporary design, personalized service, and the island's natural beauty converge. The resort features 123 oceanfront suites with expansive terraces, personal soaking tubs, and sweeping views of turquoise waters, complemented by seven distinct dining venues, a state-of-the-art spa featuring hydrotherapy circuits and open-air treatments, bespoke island and ocean excursions, and serene spaces designed for privacy and relaxation.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized among the Top 10 Hotels in the AAA Five Diamond designation, a recognition that reflects the exceptional hospitality that defines the guest experience at Impression Isla Mujeres by Secrets," said Mourad Essafi, general manager of the resort. "This achievement is a testament to our dedicated team, whose passion, commitment, and attention to detail continue to set the standard for luxury travel in Isla Mujeres and beyond."

Impression Isla Mujeres by Secrets joins a select group at the highest level of hospitality. AAA 5-Diamond Top 10 properties are selected based on objective inspection data and the highest scores in categories including amenities, service, and cleanliness. AAA 5-Diamond Top 10 hotels and restaurants must complete a rigorous evaluation process that includes unannounced, in-person inspections and may include anonymous overnight stays for hotels. A panel of experts may also review finalists as a last step to reinforce credibility.

"We congratulate Impression Isla Mujeres by Secrets for its commitment to excellence and unparalleled service," said Chris Andersen, Director of the AAA Diamond Program. "AAA Inspectors work tirelessly to ensure guests have peace of mind when booking AAA Diamond hotels and restaurants and visiting a AAA Diamonds Top 10 property makes the experience even more unforgettable."

Through its signature Endless Privileges™ program, hotel guests enjoy dedicated butler service, unlimited dining and premium beverages, curated culinary experiences, oceanfront infinity pools, overwater hammocks, and a four-story water slide. Beyond the guest experience, Impression Isla Mujeres by Secrets remains committed to preserving the destination's marine ecosystem through its partnership with Saving Our Sharks Foundation, engaging guests in meaningful conservation efforts while supporting the protection of the region's vibrant ocean habitats.

For more information, please visit: https://www.hyatt.com/hotel/mexico/impression-isla-mujeres-by-secrets/seiim.

About Impression Isla Mujeres by Secrets

Opened in May 2023, Impression Isla Mujeres by Secrets is an ultra-luxury, adults-only retreat featuring 123 oceanfront suites, private butler service, elevated dining and wellness experiences, and sweeping Caribbean views. Accessible by private catamaran, helicopter, or ferry, the resort also partners with Saving Our Sharks Foundation, donating a portion of every stay to support shark conservation efforts.

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SOURCE Impression Isla Mujeres by Secrets