Improv Asylum Announces Free Wednesday Comedy Shows All Summer Long

"Everything is expensive. Laughter shouldn't be."

BOSTON, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Boston's longest-running comedy show is giving something back.

Improv Asylum, the award-winning comedy theater in Boston's North End, has announced that every Wednesday night performance this summer will be free to attend as part of its new Free Wednesdays initiative.

Beginning in July, audiences can reserve complimentary tickets to experience the fast-paced, audience-driven improv comedy show that has entertained millions of residents and visitors over the past 28 years.

"Let's face it—everything is so damned expensive right now," said Norm Laviolette, Founder and CEO of Improv Asylum. "A night out in Boston can quickly become a major expense. We believe laughter is one of the few things that should still be accessible to everyone. Free Wednesdays are our gift to Boston."

The promotion comes as Boston prepares for one of its biggest tourism and celebration seasons in recent memory, with America marking its 250th birthday and visitors from around the world expected to flock to the city.

"We're proud to be part of Boston's cultural landscape," said Laviolette. "As the country celebrates 250 years, this is our way of saying thank you — to the city that has supported us for nearly three decades, to the audiences who helped build Improv Asylum, and to the next generation of comedy fans who may be discovering us for the very first time."

Founded in 1997, Improv Asylum has become one of Boston's most recognizable entertainment destinations, earning multiple "Best Comedy Club" honors and establishing itself as the city's longest-running comedy show. Every performance is created live from audience suggestions, making each show unique.

While admission is free, guests also have the option to purchase a premium "Skip the Line" ticket that guarantees seating and allows patrons to bypass the general admission queue.

The response has been immediate. More than 100 reservations have already been claimed for the first Wednesday performance, with strong demand across the entire summer series.

"We wanted to remove every excuse," said Laviolette. "Whether you're a student, a family trying to stretch a budget, a tourist looking for something memorable to do in Boston, or a local who has always meant to check us out, now's your chance."

Free Wednesday performances will take place weekly throughout the summer at Improv Asylum's historic North End theater.

Reservations are strongly encouraged as seating is limited.

For tickets and information, visit www.ImprovAsylum.com.

About Improv Asylum

For 27 years, Improv Asylum has been Boston's home for live comedy, presenting critically acclaimed improv and sketch comedy performances in the heart of the North End. Named Boston's Best Comedy Club multiple times, Improv Asylum has entertained millions of audience members and trained thousands of performers, business leaders, and everyday people in the art of communication, creativity, and collaboration.

Media Contact:

Norm Laviolette

617-263-6887

[email protected]

SOURCE Improv Asylum