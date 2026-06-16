IN A SALUTE TO AMERICA'S 250TH BIRTHDAY, SEAWORLD PARKS LAUNCH THEIR BEST OFFER OF THE YEAR WITH THE FOURTH OF JULY SALE

Guests Can Save Big on Tickets, Passes and Summer Adventures at SeaWorld Parks Across the Country for a Limited Time

ORLANDO, Fla. and SAN DIEGO and SAN ANTONIO, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of America's 250th birthday, SeaWorld parks in Orlando, San Diego and San Antonio, as well as Aquatica waterparks in Orlando and San Antonio, are launching the Fourth of July Sale, offering guests the best values of the year on tickets, passes and unforgettable summer experiences.

Beginning today for a limited time, guests can take advantage of exclusive offers at SeaWorld parks, including:

SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando: Save up to 55% on tickets, Fun Cards and Annual Passes.

SeaWorld San Diego: Purchase a single-day ticket and receive a second visit free, plus purchase one Annual Pass and receive a second Annual Pass free.

SeaWorld San Antonio and Aquatica San Antonio: Purchase a SeaWorld Pass and receive Aquatica admission free for as low as $99.99, plus purchase a two-day, two-park ticket for only $30 per day.

SeaWorld and Aquatica parks are also proudly honoring the bravery and sacrifice of all U.S. military active-duty and veterans and their families by inviting them to enjoy a day at the parks for FREE. Eligible U.S military active-duty and veterans can register for complimentary single-day ticket(s) for themselves PLUS receive THREE additional free tickets for dependents, valid for visits through July 5, registry required by June 21 at www.WavesofHonor.com.

Across the country, SeaWorld parks are offering a packed lineup of Fourth of July celebrations, summer entertainment, thrilling attractions and animal experiences.

Celebrating America's 250th Birthday

SeaWorld Orlando hosts a Fourth of July Celebration, featuring family-friendly activities, a spectacular patriotic fireworks display and amazing drone show. Beginning July 4, guests can also experience Red, White & BBQ, featuring regional barbecue favorites, live music and patriotic entertainment through Aug. 23.

At SeaWorld San Diego, a special Fourth of July Celebration takes place on July 4 with a celebratory spectacular fireworks display. In addition, each morning on July 3 – 5, guests can participate in a meaningful Flag Ceremony honoring the brave members of our military. The weekend of July 13 – 14, the park hosts their monthly Military Appreciation Weekend allowing families to come together to show support and gratitude to our military members and veterans.

Independence Day at SeaWorld San Antonio features a Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular, honoring America's 250th birthday on both July 4 and 5. The birthday celebration also includes the United States Air Force Band of the West performing special concerts on June 26 and July 5, the only holiday appearance by the prestigious band in Texas.

Summer Thrills and New Attractions

At SeaWorld Orlando, guests can enjoy Electric Ocean, the park's premier nighttime event featuring three ALL-NEW nighttime animal presentations, vibrant light and music environments, Club SeaGlow dance experiences, the cirque-style Hydro Surge show, an all-new Electric Drone Show and the return of the IGNITE Fireworks Spectacular. Beyond the summer festivities, guests can soar above icy glaciers and fiery volcanic eruptions on Expedition Odyssey: Fire & Ice, an immersive Arctic flying theater experience. Guests ages 21 and older can also enjoy one complimentary seven-ounce draft beer daily, while Pass Members receive two beers per visit.

At SeaWorld San Diego, guests can dive into an thrilling lineup of summer entertainment featuring two ALL-NEW daytime animal presentations; the debut of three ALL-NEW nighttime animal presentations; and the park's first ever, show‑stopping Ocean of Dreams drone spectacular lighting up the night sky. Fan-favorite productions return alongside the highly anticipated Summer Concert Series, where iconic chart-topping artists from the 90s and early‑2000s bring unforgettable energy, nostalgia and nonstop summer vibes to the stage. The ALL-NEW Shark Encounter invites guests to come face to fin with jaw-dropping sharks from 11 remarkable species in an immersive, interactive experience that journeys from shallow coastal waters to the mysterious depths of the ocean. Through Aug. 18, guests ages 21 and older can enjoy refreshing seven-ounce ice cold beer for just $1 at High Tide Brews.

At SeaWorld San Antonio, the summer comes alive at night with Electric Ocean, including the colorful RhythMotion Ocean Parade, two ALL-NEW nighttime animal presentations, the action-packed Hydropower: Xtreme FX waterski stunt show and the breathtaking SeaWorld Illuminight Drone Finale featuring 400 synchronized drones. Guests can also experience the ALL-NEW Barracuda Strike, the tallest inverted family coaster in North America.

Cool Off at Aquatica Orlando and Aquatica San Antonio

At Aquatica Orlando, guests can cool off at the nation's #1 outdoor water park, where guests can see rare Commerson's dolphins. The park is home to some of the world's most thrilling water rides, featuring 50 slides, rivers and lagoons and 84,000 square feet of sparkling white, sandy beaches. Two large play areas just for kids make Aquatica the perfect spot for family fun. The excitement continues after dark with AquaGlow, a neon-themed splash party featuring dance events, laser light shows and high-energy entertainment on select nights.

Aquatica San Antonio, Texas' best water park, is the best place to beat the heat this summer. The park features a full lineup of thrilling slides, relaxing pools and family-friendly attractions, including a 15,000-square-foot water playground with over 100 water play elements, four water dumping buckets and three kid-friendly slides. The action continues into the night with AquaGlow, the ultimate neon-themed splash party featuring a dazzling light tunnel, a glowing tree trail, foam party and nighttime thrill rides. Guests can enjoy nighttime fun at Aqua Glow on select nights through September 5.

SeaWorld's Fourth of July Sale begins today and is available for a limited time. For park-specific offers, event schedules and details, visit SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Diego or SeaWorld San Antonio. Follow along on social media for the latest summer announcements and event details: @SeaworldOrlando, @SeaWorldSanDiego and @SeaWorldSanAntonio.

About SeaWorld

SeaWorld is a leading marine life theme park and accredited zoo and aquarium that provides experiences that matter while educating and inspiring guests of all ages to care about marine life. Welcoming millions of guests every year, the parks offer fun and enriching experiences from up-close animal encounters and year-round educational programs to award-winning marine-life-themed rides and attractions, special events and exciting entertainment. For more than 60 years SeaWorld has advanced the conservation of marine life in and outside its parks through science, education and exceptional animal care that is Humane Certified by American Humane and accredited by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. SeaWorld is one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, helping more than 43,000 animals to date. The SeaWorld Conservation Fund has provided more than $20 million to nearly 1,400 organizations to advance critical research on every continent. SeaWorld parks are located in Orlando, San Antonio, San Diego and Abu Dhabi, UAE. SeaWorld is part of United Parks & Resorts (NYSE: PRKS).

Media Contacts:

SeaWorld Orlando: [email protected]

SeaWorld San Diego: [email protected]

SeaWorld San Antonio: [email protected]

SOURCE SeaWorld