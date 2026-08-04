In an Industry First, Dinari Launches 724 Tokenized Stocks Available to Both U.S. Investors and Businesses

The launch enables eligible U.S. investors to buy and sell 724 stocks using USDC via their own self-custody wallets.

Broker-dealers can license Dinari Inc.'s API-based operating infrastructure to provide seamless customer access to tokenized U.S. equities.

Launch partners include Circle, Monaco, Axal, Privy, Para, Yield.xyz, Eldora, Liminal, Kredete, with support on Ethereum , Avalanche, Arbitrum, Base and launching soon on Sei and Solana .

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dinari Inc. (Dinari), a leader in the custodial model of tokenized equities, today announced the launch of the first tokenized U.S. stocks available to investors and businesses in the United States. Through a partnership with Circle, the launch makes it possible for U.S. investors to buy and sell stocks in self-custody wallets using USDC.

Dinari logo

U.S. equities represent more than $75 trillion in market capitalization and remain the foundation of global capital markets. Meanwhile, the stablecoin market has grown to more than $307 billion, becoming the preferred way to move value across digital markets. Dinari's technology makes it possible for U.S. equities to move with the speed and programmability of stablecoins while being designed to preserve the investor protections that underpin traditional capital markets. The addition of self-custody opens up a new means of buying, selling, and managing portfolios.

At launch, investors can access the entire S&P 500® as dShares™, tokenized U.S. equities that are backed by a corresponding underlying security held in qualified custody. This structure is designed to preserve the rights and protections of traditional stock ownership, including NBBO execution, voting rights, dividends, corporate actions, and ownership of the backing security. For additional context on the custodial model of tokenized securities, see the staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Statement on Tokenized Securities.

dShares™ are available today to eligible U.S. investors through the Dinari Trading App and initial launch partners including Monaco, Eldora, Kredete, Yield.xyz, Liminal, Para, Privy, and Axal. Dinari currently supports the Avalanche, Arbitrum, Base, and Ethereum Mainnet blockchains, with support on Sei and Solana expected soon. The launch also introduces native USDC dividend support, enabling eligible investors to receive dividend proceeds directly in USDC and keep capital onchain for faster reinvestment across supported financial applications.

"We're the first platform to let U.S. investors buy and sell tokenized U.S.-listed stocks directly from their own self-custody wallets using USDC," said Gabriel Otte, CEO and Co-Founder of Dinari. "For decades, investing and digital assets have existed in separate financial systems. This launch brings them together, allowing investors to move seamlessly between stablecoins and U.S. equities while preserving the protections of traditional capital markets."

Tokenization introduces new capabilities that traditional infrastructure cannot easily support, including programmable ownership, and interoperability across financial platforms. Over time, this foundation can support entirely new financial experiences built around U.S.-listed securities, such as continuous (24/7) trading, T+0 settlement, collateralized lending and margin to automated portfolio management and other programmable financial services, subject to applicable regulatory requirements, product development, and implementation. Dinari will continue working with market infrastructure providers and financial institutions to expand access to tokenized equities and bring additional capabilities to investors over time.

The U.S. launch builds on Dinari's existing global footprint, where dShares™ are already distributed through fintechs, exchanges, neobanks, and web3-native platforms serving investors across more than 85 jurisdictions.

About Dinari Inc.

Dinari Inc. is the creator of dShares™, tokenized U.S. securities that combine the flexibility of digital assets with the protections of traditional securities. dShares are designed to provide holders with rights associated with the corresponding underlying securities, as described in the applicable offering and customer documentation, including dividends, proxy voting, and other applicable shareholder rights. Leveraging blockchain technology, dShares also support enhanced functionality, including streamlined settlement, expanded platform accessibility, and availability in supported jurisdictions, subject to applicable laws, regulations, and market infrastructure.

About Dinari Securities

Dinari Inc. is a Registered Transfer Agent with the United States Securities & Exchange Commission (Section 17A(c)). Dinari Securities LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dinari Inc., and is a separately registered broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Dinari Inc. and Dinari Securities LLC are separate entities. Dinari Securities LLC does not issue, offer, or distribute dShares or tokenized securities.

Important Disclosures:

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security, nor a recommendation of any security or investment strategy. Any offer or sale of dShares is made only through, and subject to, the applicable offering and customer documentation, which should be read carefully before investing. Products and services are available only to eligible investors, are subject to eligibility, onboarding, and jurisdictional requirements, and may not be available to all persons or in all locations.

Third parties named in this release, including Circle and the named launch and infrastructure partners, are independent and are not affiliated with Dinari Inc. or Dinari Securities LLC. Their inclusion does not constitute or imply any endorsement, sponsorship, or recommendation, and product and company names are the property of their respective owners.

Tokenized securities and "dShares" are securities and are subject to the U.S. federal securities laws and applicable regulatory requirements. Investing in tokenized securities involves significant risk, including possible loss of the entire amount invested. These risks include, among others:

Novel and evolving technology. Tokenized securities depend on blockchain networks, smart contracts, and digital-asset custody arrangements that are new, rapidly changing, and may contain errors or vulnerabilities. Loss, theft, or compromise of private keys or credentials, network outages, forks, and cybersecurity events could result in partial or total loss.

Regulatory uncertainty. The legal and regulatory treatment of tokenized securities and digital assets continues to develop and may change, which could affect their availability, value, transferability, or the operation of the platform.

Liquidity and valuation. Markets for tokenized securities may be limited; holders may be unable to sell at a desired time or price, prices may be volatile, and the value of a token may differ from the value of the underlying security.

Settlement and operational risk. Transfer, settlement, and corporate-action processing rely on multiple intermediaries and infrastructure providers; delays, errors, or failures may occur.

Tokenized securities are not bank deposits, are not FDIC insured, are not guaranteed by any bank, and may lose value. Although Dinari Securities LLC is a member of SIPC, dShares are not held by Dinari Securities LLC and are not protected by SIPC. SIPC protection covers securities and cash held by a member broker-dealer for its customers if that broker-dealer fails, and does not protect against loss in market value; it does not apply to assets, including dShares, that the member broker-dealer does not hold. Availability of products and services is subject to eligibility requirements and may be restricted in certain jurisdictions. Statements regarding future events, plans, or expectations are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties; actual results may differ materially. Nothing in this communication is a promise, projection, or guarantee of any future outcome or performance.

Kayla Gill, VP of Marketing and Communications, [email protected]

SOURCE Dinari