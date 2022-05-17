In celebration of "ChardonMay," Knotty Vines winemaker Olivia Wright is shaking up the overly coiffed wine industry

"There's a beauty to the legacy and tradition of wine, but it can also feel intimidating," notes Wright. "With Knotty Vines I want to celebrate the craft heritage and nuance of flavors without the aged-out formalities. I want to go toe to toe with the accessibility and appeal of small batch spirits and craft beers. I'm going for goosebumps, giddiness and a good time."

It was a trip to Spain and the stunning Marques de Riscal winery that triggered Wright's passion for winemaking. She traveled the world to feed her love of wine and adventure, which led her to work harvests at Mumm Napa and Isabel Estate in New Zealand, finally landing in Sonoma County to spearhead Knotty Vines. Being one of the few female lead winemakers in the industry, Wright is passionate about organizations like Women For WineSense , which provides scholarships and support for women pursuing education and careers in wine, and The Professional BusinessWomen of California , inspiring women to dream big and achieve their ambitions and lift others as they rise.

For ChardonMay, National Chardonnay Day (May 27) and the summer ahead, Wright recommends these tasting fun pairings:

Soft pretzel with Dijon + Knotty Vines Chardonnay – "Chardonnay pairs so well with mustard that some brands like French's and Islander Herbs feature Chardonnay in their mustard products. So, this is the perfect wine for baseball tailgates and that mustard-ladened 4th of July hot dog."

Fried Chicken & Waffles Knotty Vines Chardonnay – "Move over Brut, brunch is not just for bubbles. Our Knotty Vines Chardonnay is the perfect sipper for a soul food breakfast of crunchy fried chicken and waffles smothered in maple syrup. Yumm!"

Food Truck Pork Taco + Knotty Vines Pinot Noir – "I LOVE Taco Trucks and I usually go straight for the pork tacos, which are awesome with our Knotty Vines Pinot Noir, with yummy spice and berry notes pairing to make a party in your mouth."

About Knotty Vines

Crafted by a female millennial winemaker, Olivia Wright, Knotty Vines is a bold, new lifestyle brand that bucks the tired tropes and trends of traditional wine consumerism. Born out of best-in-class Sonoma County wine expertise, California-based Knotty Vines, demystifies and "de-stuffs" the industry for the more inclusive appeal of a great bottle of wine, bringing it deeper into the nightlife, street scenes and all the pleasures of (respectfully) naughty inhibitions. Knotty Vines engages new and emerging consumers with four high-rated wines that come with a sweet-spot price point of under $15.

