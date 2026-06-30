ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Is acne really just a teenage concern? According to a HelloNation article, the answer is no. Dermatology Expert Dr. Lesley Loss of Dermatology Associates of Rochester explains that adult acne is increasingly common and often misunderstood. Her insights highlight why breakouts can occur well beyond adolescence and how acne treatment works best when tailored to individual needs.

Dr. Lesley Loss - Dermatologist, Dermatology Associates of Rochester Speed Speed

The article notes that while many people expect acne to fade after high school, breakouts often continue or reappear in adulthood. Hormonal changes, stress, and certain skin care products all contribute to adult acne. For some, the first noticeable flare-ups occur in their 30s or 40s, making the condition both unexpected and frustrating.

Hormonal acne is particularly common among women. Monthly cycles, pregnancy, or perimenopause can trigger persistent breakouts, especially around the lower face and chin. Stress also plays a role, raising cortisol levels that stimulate oil production in the skin. Even everyday items like hair sprays, heavy moisturizers, or certain skin care products may clog pores and worsen skin health.

The article explains in HelloNation that the causes of adult acne are complex. Unlike teenage acne, which is mostly linked to puberty, adults often face overlapping triggers. Genetics, medications, and chronic stress all increase the likelihood of breakouts. Because of this, one-size-fits-all acne treatment is rarely effective.

The article stresses that a dermatologist is best positioned to determine the right acne treatment. Over-the-counter cleansers or creams may help with mild breakouts, but adult acne often needs a more personalized approach. Dermatologists review the severity, triggers, and patterns of acne before suggesting options such as prescription topical creams, oral medications, or treatments that regulate hormones in cases of hormonal acne.

Skin care routine choices matter as well. Adults often make the mistake of using harsh scrubs or drying cleansers in an effort to clear breakouts quickly. These products can strip away protective oils, causing the skin to overproduce oil and worsening acne. A balanced skin care routine with gentle cleansers, non-comedogenic moisturizer, and consistent sunscreen use helps maintain skin health while reducing irritation.

Daily habits are also connected to skin health. Lack of sleep, unmanaged stress, and diet choices may all play a role in worsening breakouts. While diet is not the main cause of adult acne, some people find that foods high in sugar or dairy seem to trigger flare-ups. Tracking these patterns and sharing them with a dermatologist can provide important context for more effective acne treatment.

The HelloNation article points out that adult acne affects more than appearance. New breakouts can feel discouraging for those who enjoyed clear skin as teenagers. Acne treatment therefore supports both clearer skin and emotional well-being. With today's wide range of skin care products, prescription treatments, and in-office procedures, dermatologists can create effective plans that restore confidence.

For patients, the key is not to dismiss adult acne as something temporary. If a consistent skin care routine with non-comedogenic skin care products is already in place, maintaining those habits is essential. However, persistent breakouts should not be ignored. A dermatologist can determine whether hormonal acne, stress, or daily habits are contributing and then recommend treatment designed for long-term results.

The article emphasizes that acne treatment is not limited to one stage of life. Adult acne is real, common, and manageable. By focusing on skin health and seeking professional guidance, patients can address breakouts at any age and protect their skin for the future.

The full feature, titled Myth vs. Fact: Acne Is Just a Teen Problem, provides detailed insights from Dermatology Expert Dr. Lesley Loss of Rochester, NY. The article explains the realities of adult acne and highlights the role of dermatologists in guiding patients toward the right acne treatment, skin care routine, and skin care products for healthier skin.

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SOURCE HelloNation