The article outlines how microneedling stimulates collagen production and supports natural skin repair to improve skin texture and reduce acne scars.

RACINE, Wis., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How does microneedling help improve skin texture and reduce the appearance of acne scars? This question is addressed in a HelloNation article that offers insights from Aesthetics Expert Becky Potts-Klinzing of Racine, Wisconsin.

Becky Potts-Klinzing - RN - Aesthetics Ink Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that microneedling is a cosmetic procedure designed to support natural skin repair by creating controlled microchannels in the skin. These small, precise injuries trigger the body's healing response, which increases collagen production and elastin development. As these structural proteins rebuild, the skin gradually becomes firmer, smoother, and more resilient.

According to the article, microneedling treatments are performed using a device with very fine needles that are rolled or stamped across the skin. Providers adjust the needle depth and pattern to address specific concerns, including acne scars, uneven skin texture, and fine lines. The article notes that this approach encourages the body's natural repair systems to restore skin tone and vitality over time.

The HelloNation article highlights microneedling as a particularly effective option for improving acne scars. Collagen production stimulated beneath scarred areas helps fill in uneven patches and reduce the appearance of pitted or textured marks. As the skin remodels itself, the surface becomes more uniform and smooth.

Aesthetics Expert Becky Potts-Klinzing is featured in the HelloNation article discussing how microneedling promotes gradual skin rejuvenation. The article emphasizes that many patients prefer treatments that support natural skin repair rather than relying on surgical procedures or extensive downtime.

The article also explains that microneedling improves overall skin texture beyond scar reduction. As collagen production increases, the treatment can help smooth fine lines, reduce rough patches, and support healthier-looking skin. These improvements develop gradually over several weeks as the skin continues to rebuild itself.

Another benefit described in the article is the ability to enhance microneedling with topical serums. Immediately after treatment, the skin's microchannels allow products such as platelet-rich fibrin, hyaluronic acid, and nutrient-rich serums to penetrate more deeply. The article notes that combining these ingredients with microneedling may accelerate healing and further support collagen production.

The HelloNation article explains that patients often complete a series of treatments to achieve the best results. Sessions are typically spaced four to six weeks apart, allowing newly formed collagen fibers to mature and strengthen between appointments. Over time, many patients notice improvements in skin texture, reduced visibility of acne scars, and increased firmness.

The article also describes how microneedling supports improved circulation within the skin. Increased microcirculation helps deliver oxygen and nutrients to skin cells, contributing to a brighter and healthier complexion. These changes often develop gradually, creating natural-looking facial rejuvenation rather than sudden or dramatic changes.

The HelloNation article emphasizes that while microneedling is generally safe for most skin types, consultation with a qualified provider is recommended before beginning treatment. A provider can evaluate skin concerns, determine appropriate treatment depth, and recommend a plan tailored to individual needs. Mild redness or swelling may occur temporarily, but these effects typically resolve within a few days.

The article further notes that microneedling is not limited to the face. Areas such as the neck, chest, and hands can also benefit from collagen stimulation and skin repair. This versatility makes the treatment a useful option for people seeking broader skin rejuvenation while maintaining a natural appearance.

The HelloNation article concludes that microneedling provides a practical approach to improving skin texture, reducing acne scars, and supporting long-term collagen production. By encouraging the body's natural skin repair processes, the treatment offers gradual improvements that help maintain healthy and resilient skin.

How Microneedling Helps Improve Skin Texture and Acne Scars features insights from Becky Potts-Klinzing, Aesthetics Expert of Racine, Wisconsin, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

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SOURCE HelloNation