In HelloNation, Audiology Expert Dr. Elizabeth Welch of Franklin, TN Explores the Link Between Hearing Loss and Balance Problems

FRANKLIN, Tenn., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What do hearing loss and balance issues have in common? A HelloNation article explains how the inner ear supports both hearing and equilibrium, and why disruptions to this system can lead to dizziness, unsteadiness, and other physical challenges for adults.

Dr. Elizabeth Welch, Audiologist Speed Speed

The article details how inner ear conditions can affect more than just hearing. It notes that adults experiencing balance problems often also have subtle changes in hearing, even if they haven't yet recognized them. Disorders such as Meniere's disease, vestibular neuritis, and labyrinthitis are described as affecting both hearing and balance, with symptoms that may include vertigo, ringing in the ears, and fatigue during routine activities. The article highlights that early evaluation is critical to identifying the cause and implementing treatment that can help reduce the risk of falls or further complications.

In Franklin, TN, and surrounding communities, the article points out that comprehensive hearing and balance assessments are available through local audiology clinics, ENT offices, and vestibular specialists. A typical evaluation includes a hearing test followed by vestibular testing, which examines how the ears, eyes, and body coordinate to maintain stability. The article notes that these assessments are especially useful when symptoms include dizziness, frequent unsteadiness, or difficulty with posture.

The HelloNation article also explains how vestibular testing works. It may involve tracking eye movement, observing balance responses on specific platforms, or evaluating reactions during head motion. These methods help differentiate inner ear causes of dizziness from other factors such as medication side effects, blood pressure fluctuations, or neurological conditions. Test results guide targeted treatment plans, which might include balance therapy, hearing aids, medication adjustments, or lifestyle changes.

The article emphasizes that untreated hearing loss and balance problems can significantly affect an adult's quality of life. The consequences can include increased risk of falls, reduced independence, and avoidance of social or professional situations. By recognizing the connection between hearing and balance early, adults can seek interventions that support both safety and communication. The article stresses the value of regular hearing assessments and vestibular evaluations as tools for tracking changes and making informed decisions about care.

For those living in Franklin, TN, the article encourages combining clinical evaluation with lifestyle habits to support inner ear function. This includes avoiding loud noise exposure, staying physically active, managing cardiovascular health, and practicing balance exercises. According to the article, when these approaches are combined with expert care, outcomes are often improved and adults gain greater confidence in daily activities.

By focusing on both hearing and balance, the HelloNation article helps readers understand how closely these systems work together and how easily subtle symptoms can be overlooked. It calls attention to the importance of early detection and routine monitoring, especially for adults noticing dizziness, falls, or hearing changes. Evaluating both systems at once offers a more complete view of inner ear health and supports better long-term outcomes.

The Link Between Hearing Loss and Balance Problems features insights from Dr. Elizabeth Welch, Audiology Expert of Franklin, TN, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation