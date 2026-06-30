In HelloNation, Auto Body Expert Coty Graff of Martinsburg, WV, Explains Electric and Hybrid Car Repairs After a collision

MARTINSBURG, W.Va., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should West Virginia drivers know about fixing electric and hybrid cars after a crash? That's the question answered in a HelloNation article featuring Coty Graff of Coty's Auto Body, Inc., a trusted provider of EV collision repair in Martinsburg, WV.

Coty Graff, Owner Speed Speed

The article explains why electric and hybrid vehicles need different attention than gas-powered cars when it comes to collision repairs. While the exterior damage may appear the same, the systems inside these vehicles are far more advanced. The piece emphasizes that electric vehicle collision repair requires shops to understand high-voltage battery safety, complex wiring, and newer vehicle construction materials.

For drivers wondering whether any shop can fix a Tesla or a similar electric vehicle, the article provides a clear answer. Shops must be trained and certified to safely work with electric vehicles. Without this knowledge, a shop may be unable to inspect or repair critical systems, such as control modules or high-voltage components. The article stresses that even minor accidents can damage internal systems that are not visible from the outside.

The article also notes that not every shop in Martinsburg offers this service. While the number of facilities offering EV collision repair in Martinsburg, WV, is growing, many still lack the equipment or training needed. Coty Graff, as featured in the article, explains why choosing the right shop is critical for safe, complete repairs.

Hybrid vehicles add another layer of complexity. According to the article, hybrid car repair involves both electric systems and gas engine diagnostics. These vehicles often require additional testing to ensure all systems communicate properly. Shops offering hybrid auto body service in West Virginia need specialized skills to identify hidden damage and confirm safety systems are working as designed.

Another major concern addressed in the article is the safety of high-voltage batteries. They can be damaged during impact, even if there's no visible external damage. The article outlines the steps qualified technicians must follow: performing battery scans, cooling system checks, and power-isolation procedures before repairs can begin. Skipping these steps could lead to long-term issues or unsafe repairs.

The article also highlights how aluminum body repair is often required for electric and hybrid models. Because aluminum is used to keep these vehicles lightweight and efficient, it must be handled separately from steel. Shops need dedicated tools and workspaces to prevent contamination, and training to ensure structural strength is maintained. The added complexity can increase both repair time and cost.

Once structural work is complete, the article notes that vehicle calibration becomes critical. Electric and hybrid vehicles rely on advanced sensors, radar, and cameras to support safety systems such as automatic braking and lane-keeping. The article emphasizes that properly calibrating the vehicle after a repair ensures these features work correctly.

Repair timelines for electric and hybrid vehicles are often longer than those for gas-powered models. According to the article, delays are typically due to parts availability, the need for precise inspections, and strict manufacturer guidelines. High-voltage battery systems, in particular, may require insurance approval and documentation, especially if replacement is needed.

Costs can also be higher, even when visible damage appears minor. The article explains that much of the cost of electric vehicle collision repair comes from labor, diagnostics, and specialized parts. This sometimes leads insurance companies to declare a vehicle a total loss if the battery is compromised.

The article encourages Martinsburg drivers to seek out shops experienced in hybrid-car repair and electric-vehicle collision repair. Understanding the differences in how these vehicles are built and repaired helps owners make better choices after an accident and ensures long-term vehicle safety.

Electric & Hybrid Car Repairs After a Collision: What You Need to Know features insights from Coty Graff, Auto Body Expert of Martinsburg, WV, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation