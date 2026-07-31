In HelloNation, Auto Repair Expert Gil Phillips Breaks Down the Auto Body Repair Process

The article reviews repair estimates, insurance claims, and the key stages involved in restoring vehicle safety after collision damage.

PATCHOGUE, N.Y., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should drivers expect after bringing a damaged vehicle to an auto body shop? HelloNation has published an article featuring Gil Phillips of Big n' Littles Auto Body in Patchogue, NY, explaining how the auto body repair process works from the initial inspection through final quality checks and vehicle delivery.

Gil Phillips - President, Big n' Littles Auto Body Speed Speed

The article explains that many drivers feel uncertain after an accident because they are unfamiliar with the steps involved in collision repair. Understanding the auto body repair process may help drivers feel more informed while navigating insurance claims, repair timelines, and communication with an auto body shop. According to the article, each stage of the repair process plays an important role in restoring both the appearance and structural safety of the vehicle after collision damage.

One of the first steps discussed throughout the article is the initial repair estimate and damage inspection. During this stage, technicians inspect visible collision damage and identify areas that may require additional examination after disassembly begins. Some damage is immediately noticeable, such as dents, broken lights, or damaged panels, while hidden structural issues may not become visible until later in the auto body repair process. The article explains that a repair estimate typically includes projected labor, replacement parts, paint work, and anticipated repair procedures based on the technician's findings.

Insurance claim approval is another important topic covered throughout the article. When repairs are handled through an insurance claim, adjusters may review the repair estimate, inspect the vehicle independently, or approve repairs electronically depending on the insurance company's process. The article notes that additional collision damage may sometimes be discovered after technicians begin disassembling the vehicle. In these situations, the auto body shop may submit supplemental documentation and updated repair estimates before continuing with collision repair work.

Structural evaluation and disassembly are also identified as major parts of the auto body repair process. Modern vehicles are built with advanced structural components and safety systems designed to absorb impact during collisions. Damage affecting the frame, support structures, or alignment systems may influence vehicle safety if repairs are not completed correctly. According to the article, collision repair technicians often use specialized measuring equipment to restore structural components according to manufacturer specifications whenever possible.

Part replacement is another important stage discussed throughout the article. Depending on the severity of the collision damage, technicians may replace doors, bumpers, mirrors, fenders, lighting systems, or internal support components. The article explains that part replacement timelines may vary based on supplier availability, shipping delays, or the specific vehicle involved. Some replacement parts arrive quickly, while others require additional ordering time that may extend the overall auto body repair process.

Body repair and refinishing procedures are also reviewed within the article. Technicians smooth damaged surfaces, repair dents, and prepare panels for paint application after structural repairs and part replacement are completed. Modern vehicles often use complex paint colors and finishes requiring advanced matching technology. The article explains that experienced collision repair facilities generally use computerized systems and refinishing techniques to restore a consistent appearance across repaired surfaces.

The article further explains that vehicles may require additional procedures before completion, including wheel alignment adjustments, sensor recalibration, and safety inspections. Once repairs are completed, technicians often perform quality control checks to evaluate paint consistency, component fit, lighting systems, and overall repair quality. Some vehicles may also undergo road testing before release to confirm proper operation following collision repair.

Repair timelines are another important consideration discussed throughout the article. Minor cosmetic repairs may require only a few days, while extensive collision damage may extend the process for several weeks depending on insurance claim approvals, labor availability, and parts delivery schedules. The article encourages drivers to ask how updates will be communicated throughout the auto body repair process so they can better plan for transportation and scheduling needs during repairs.

What Should Drivers Expect During the Auto Body Repair Process? features insights from Gil Phillips, Auto Repair Expert of Patchogue, NY, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation