In HelloNation, Auto Repair Expert Shawn Books of Waukesha, WI, Explains When to Get Wheel Alignment Services

WAUKESHA, Wis., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Do drivers really need to worry about wheel alignment after hitting a pothole? A recent HelloNation article answers that question with expert insight from Shawn Books of D&D Automotive Repair in Waukesha, WI. The article breaks down what signs to look for, how pothole damage affects vehicles, and why even a single impact shouldn't be ignored.

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In Waukesha and similar areas, potholes are a common part of driving, especially after long winters. According to the article, freeze-thaw cycles and road salt often lead to cracked pavement and sudden dips that can knock key suspension components out of alignment. Even when the impact doesn't feel severe, the damage may still affect the vehicle's steering, safety, and tire life.

One early sign of alignment problems is steering pull. If the steering wheel begins to drift to one side while driving straight, it could indicate that the alignment angles have shifted. As the article explains, this is a classic symptom that often follows pothole damage. While some drivers may assume the issue is minor, the article urges them to take it seriously.

Another common indicator is vibration through the steering wheel. While vibrations can result from tire or balance issues, the article notes that pothole damage often affects suspension components like control arms or tie rods. These parts directly influence alignment, and damage can cause the vehicle to feel rough or unstable during normal driving.

Uneven tire wear is also highlighted as a key warning sign. When alignment is off, tires don't make even contact with the road. This can lead to premature wear on the inner or outer edges, reducing tire lifespan and increasing replacement costs. For Waukesha drivers who deal with harsh road conditions, keeping tires in good shape is essential for year-round reliability.

According to the article, some alignment problems develop slowly over time. A vehicle may still appear to drive fine after hitting a pothole, but symptoms like a crooked steering wheel or gradual tire wear often appear days or even weeks later. Routine observation, such as checking whether the vehicle tracks straight on a flat road, helps detect these changes early.

Books emphasizes that modern vehicles rely on precise suspension geometry for fuel efficiency and stability. Misalignment increases rolling resistance, which can lead to lower gas mileage. Over time, this small change can result in added costs, especially for drivers with daily commutes.

Another key point in the article is that suspension components are designed to handle regular driving conditions, not sudden, concentrated impacts. Potholes deliver sharp force that can cause subtle shifts in alignment settings. When left unaddressed, these shifts lead to more serious alignment problems and affect overall handling.

For drivers in Waukesha, potholes are often unavoidable. The article explains that winter plowing and ice buildup make road conditions more unpredictable, increasing the risk of pothole damage. Knowing the symptoms of misalignment, such as steering pull, vibration, or uneven tire wear, helps drivers decide when it's time to schedule a wheel alignment check.

Do I Need Wheel Alignment Services After Hitting a Pothole? features insights from Shawn Books, Auto Repair Expert of Waukesha, WI, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation