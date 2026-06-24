In HelloNation, Auto Transport Expert Jonathan Franzese Breaks Down Car Shipping Cost

A New Article Outlines the Key Variables Behind Auto Transport Pricing to Help Vehicle Owners Budget More Accurately.

UNIONDALE, N.Y., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What factors actually determine car shipping cost, and why do quotes for the same route sometimes vary so widely from one provider to the next? A HelloNation article featuring insights from Auto Transport Expert Jonathan Franzese addresses that question, walking vehicle owners through the variables that shape auto transport pricing and what to expect when collecting estimates.

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Distance is the single most significant factor in any shipment's cost. The article explains that moving a vehicle across the country demands considerably more fuel, driver hours, and logistical coordination than a regional move. All of those costs are reflected in the final quote, and longer hauls will consistently carry higher price tags.

Vehicle size has a direct impact on car shipping cost as well. The article notes that full-size trucks, SUVs, and passenger vans take up more space on a carrier and add to the overall load weight. A compact car will almost always be less expensive to ship than a larger vehicle on the same route simply because it occupies less room on the trailer.

The type of transport chosen also shapes the final number. The article describes open carrier transport as the most common and cost-effective method in the industry, noting that spreading expenses across multiple vehicles on a shared trailer keeps individual rates lower. Enclosed transport offers greater protection from weather and road debris but carries a noticeably higher price, and the article notes it is most often selected for luxury vehicles, classic cars, and other high-value automobiles where that added protection is considered worth the expense.

Timing is a factor that catches many first-time shippers off guard. The article explains that demand for auto transport peaks during summer months and snowbird migration seasons, when large volumes of vehicles move between northern and southern states. Booking during slower periods or staying flexible with the pickup and delivery window can lead to more favorable auto transport pricing for the same route.

Fuel costs also play a role in what carriers charge. When diesel prices climb, transport companies typically adjust their rates to account for the higher operating expense. The article suggests monitoring fuel price trends during the planning phase as a useful indicator of current market conditions.

Personal items left inside the vehicle are another factor worth considering. Most carriers allow belongings up to one hundred pounds, and exceeding that limit can result in added charges. The article also notes that personal items are generally not covered under a carrier's insurance policy if they are lost or damaged during transit, making it advisable to remove valuables ahead of the pickup date.

Collecting multiple quotes is one of the most straightforward approaches to understanding car shipping cost, and it is a step any Auto Transport Expert would consider essential. The article explains that rates can vary significantly from one broker to the next even for identical routes. Having two or three estimates in hand makes it easier to establish a realistic baseline and identify pricing that falls well outside the expected range.

Reading each quote carefully is equally important. Some prices reflect door-to-door service while others include a terminal pickup or drop-off, which changes both the level of convenience and how the numbers compare. Understanding exactly what each quote includes allows for a more accurate evaluation before any booking decision is made.

What Does It Really Cost to Ship a Car? features insights from Jonathan Franzese, Auto Transport Expert of Uniondale, New York, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation