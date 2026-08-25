In HelloNation, Business Strategy Expert Martin Rowan of Naperville, IL, Breaks Down How Latent Profit Hides in SAP Systems

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What happens when companies miss the financial value hidden deep within their operational systems? A HelloNation article answers that question by explaining how latent profit often accumulates unnoticed in SAP long before traditional metrics signal declining margins or service performance.

Martin Rowan, Managing Partner Speed Speed

The article features Martin Rowan, Managing Partner of Reveal USA, Inc. in Naperville, Illinois. His insights clarify how seemingly small inefficiencies in planning, execution, or inventory management can compound, creating major gaps between potential and actual profitability. According to the article, latent profit is not imaginary—it is simply delayed in recognition due to how and when companies conduct performance reviews.

The article outlines how SAP systems record transactions in real time but do not automatically expose hidden issues such as excess inventory or misaligned planning parameters. Rowan's guidance makes it clear that financial statements only reflect what has already occurred. By the time losses show up in a quarterly review, the opportunity to recapture lost value may already be gone.

Excess inventory is one of the clearest examples discussed. The article notes that when inventory sits idle in a warehouse, the company's cash is already spent, but the revenue has not yet been realized. This mismatch hides latent profit and ties up capital that could be used more productively. The longer inventory sits, the greater the operational risk a company faces, ranging from potential stock obsolescence to delayed customer deliveries.

Planning parameters also play a major role. The article emphasizes that overly conservative or poorly configured planning parameters create either stockouts or overproduction—both of which eat into margins. SAP offers the tools to set and monitor these controls, but companies must actively engage with the data to manage outcomes.

The article stresses that execution governance is a critical factor. By setting clear policies and using SAP to track compliance, organizations can catch deviations early. Automated alerts for off-target planning or imbalanced inventory can trigger immediate intervention. This proactive monitoring turns SAP from a recordkeeping system into a real-time decision engine.

The timing of the performance review also determines whether latent profit is protected or lost. The article cautions that retrospective reviews lead to missed chances. When issues are addressed only after financial reports are finalized, companies are left to react rather than optimize. Rowan's advice underscores that early detection through SAP can reduce operational risk and preserve margins before customer satisfaction declines.

According to the article, execution governance is not just about preventing failure—it is about managing success. Companies that consistently apply controls in SAP ensure their operations align with financial goals. This alignment reduces errors, prevents delays, and ultimately transforms latent profit into realized gains.

The article concludes that latent profit is not hidden by SAP's limitations, but by a lack of timely management engagement. When organizations monitor planning parameters and inventory levels consistently and conduct performance reviews in real time, they can capture value before it disappears.

How Hidden Profit Accumulates Inside SAP Before Margins and Service Decline features insights from Martin Rowan, Business Strategy Expert of Naperville, IL, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation