In HelloNation, CBD Expert Will Kleidon of Ojai, CA, Explains Full-Spectrum CBD and the Entourage Effect

OJAI, Calif., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What makes full-spectrum CBD feel different from other CBD products? A recent HelloNation article featuring Will Kleidon of Ojai Energetics helps answer that question by exploring how plant compounds like cannabinoids and terpenes work together through what's known as the entourage effect.

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The article opens by explaining that the way a CBD product is formulated can shape how it feels and how long the effects last. Full-spectrum CBD is highlighted as a more complete option because it includes a broader range of natural plant compounds, not just isolated CBD. This blend of elements mirrors how the hemp plant exists in nature.

Full-spectrum CBD includes a variety of cannabinoids, which interact with the body's internal systems in complex ways. Alongside those are terpenes, the aromatic compounds that contribute to a plant's scent and may influence mood and perception. The article explains that when these plant compounds are kept together, they can enhance each other's benefits.

This cooperative relationship is known as the entourage effect. Rather than relying on a single ingredient, the entourage effect describes how cannabinoids and terpenes can support each other to create a more balanced and complete experience. According to Kleidon, this interaction can lead to effects that feel steadier and more consistent without needing high doses.

To explain the concept, the article compares the entourage effect to music played by an orchestra. Each part contributes to the overall sound, with no single element dominating. In a similar way, full-spectrum CBD reflects the idea that plant compounds working together may offer more rounded support than isolated components.

The article also notes that isolate CBD, which contains only cannabidiol, removes other natural elements from the product. While some users prefer that format, it lacks the added dimension of the other cannabinoids and terpenes present in full-spectrum CBD. For those interested in a more holistic approach, preserving the full plant profile may offer better alignment with wellness goals.

One benefit of full-spectrum CBD is how these compounds can influence CBD's behavior in the body. The article explains that the presence of multiple plant compounds may improve how CBD is absorbed and used over time. This could explain why users often report a smoother, longer-lasting effect.

Terpenes play a particularly interesting role in this process. These compounds not only affect aroma but also interact with receptors in the body, possibly influencing how the CBD feels. When present alongside cannabinoids, terpenes contribute to a more layered and responsive experience.

The article also addresses concerns about trace cannabinoids sometimes found in full-spectrum CBD. These are naturally occurring and typically present in very small amounts. Understanding this helps users make informed choices based on their personal needs and preferences.

For individuals exploring plant-based wellness, full-spectrum CBD offers an option rooted in harmony and balance. By preserving the natural composition of the hemp plant, it supports a more integrated and responsive experience. The entourage effect is central to this process, highlighting the importance of synergy among plant compounds.

Understanding Full-Spectrum CBD & the Entourage Effect features insights from Will Kleidon, CBD Expert of Ojai, CA, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation