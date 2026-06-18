The article examines how outdoor learning supports physical, social, emotional, and cognitive development in young children.

MENOMONIE, Wis., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What does nature-based childcare truly mean for young children and their early learning experience? That question is answered in a HelloNation article that features insights from Childcare Expert Faith Link of Sunshine Learning Center in Menomonie, WI. The article explains how this approach uses the outdoors as a primary classroom and how the natural world supports steady development across physical, social, and emotional areas. It shows families that nature-based childcare is far more than simply spending extra time outside.

Faith Link - Owner & Director - Sunshine Learning Center Speed Speed

The HelloNation article begins by describing how nature-based childcare has grown quickly, yet many families still misunderstand what the term means. Some imagine it as a typical preschool that offers longer recess, while others assume it involves long hikes or rugged activities. The article explains that the true meaning lies in a structured approach to early learning where outdoor exploration becomes part of the daily rhythm. Teachers use weather changes, natural materials, and seasonal patterns to guide curiosity and build skills. This model helps children understand the world through direct experience, which strengthens confidence and encourages steady learning.

The article explains that outdoor learning is not added on as an extra feature. Instead, it is woven into each day in meaningful ways. Children may begin their morning by collecting leaves, noticing how the air feels, or observing footprints in soft ground. These simple activities help children develop awareness and give them a sense of place in the natural environment. Childcare Expert Faith Link explains that these early connections help build curiosity and support the foundation for nature-based childcare because children feel comfortable exploring and asking questions.

The HelloNation feature highlights that learning in nature looks different from traditional classroom lessons. Instead of worksheets or seated activities, children learn through hands-on exploration. Early math may involve arranging stones or counting pinecones. Language skills grow through storytelling under a tree or discussing what they see in a garden. Early science skills develop as children observe insects, watch plants sprout, or notice how the weather affects the world around them. This kind of learning supports critical thinking because children practice observing, comparing, and discovering on their own.

Physical development is another important benefit described in the article. Natural spaces offer uneven ground, tree roots, hills, and logs that challenge balance and build strength. Children learn to navigate changing terrain and take small, safe risks as they climb, jump, or balance. These movements help children develop coordination and encourage problem-solving. The article explains that this physical confidence grows naturally in nature-based childcare because the outdoor classroom supports an active and healthy learning environment.

Environmental awareness is another meaningful part of this model. Children begin to understand how their actions affect the world around them. They notice how plants respond to water or how animals behave when approached quietly. These observations help children learn respect and care for natural spaces. Teachers support this understanding by modeling gentle behavior, showing children how to protect plants, and guiding them to observe without disturbing. These lessons help build early responsibility and encourage children to value the environment.

Social and emotional development is strengthened as well. Outdoor spaces give children more room to move and solve problems together. When children work to lift a heavy branch, gather loose materials, or build small structures, they practice communication and teamwork. The article explains that many children feel calmer outside, which helps them manage strong emotions. Teachers often see children who struggle indoors become more confident when learning outdoors, which supports emotional resilience.

The HelloNation article also addresses a common misconception about structure. Some families assume nature-based childcare means an unstructured day, but the opposite is true. Teachers create predictable routines that help children transition between indoor and outdoor learning. A typical rhythm may include morning exploration, shared snacks, focused activities, and time in a garden. The article explains that predictability supports emotional security, and children learn best when they understand the flow of the day.

Safety is another topic families often ask about. The HelloNation feature explains that high-quality programs plan carefully to ensure safe exploration. Teachers assess outdoor areas, set clear boundaries, and supervise closely. Children learn how to move safely, use simple tools responsibly, and respect the natural environment. These routines teach children how to navigate new situations confidently and help them grow into capable explorers.

The indoor environment still plays an important role in nature-based childcare. Children often return inside for meals, rest, or certain activities that need a quiet setting. Classrooms tend to include natural materials and simple displays that mirror the outdoor environment. This connection between indoor and outdoor spaces helps children feel grounded and shows that learning happens everywhere.

Throughout the HelloNation article, the message remains clear. Nature-based childcare gives young children a balanced start through exploration, movement, and emotional growth. When natural spaces become classrooms, children learn to trust themselves and understand the world around them. They gain resilience, curiosity, and a sense of belonging that supports them long after the preschool years end.

What Nature-Based Childcare Actually Means features insights from Faith Link, Childcare Expert of Menomonie, WI, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation