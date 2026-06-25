In HelloNation, Chiropractic Expert Dr. Mitch Quill Discusses When Spinal Decompression May Be Considered for Back Pain

The article explores how spinal decompression may fit into a conservative care approach for individuals experiencing persistent back pain.

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Should spinal decompression be considered before surgery?

HelloNation answers that question in an article featuring insights from Dr. Mitch Quill of Bolingbrook Family Chiropractic in Bolingbrook, IL. The article explains how spinal decompression may be evaluated as part of a conservative care strategy for certain individuals dealing with ongoing back pain and related symptoms.

Dr. Mitch Quill - Owner/Chiropractor, Bolingbrook Family Chiropractic

The HelloNation article notes that persistent back pain can interfere with many aspects of daily life, making routine activities such as sitting, driving, walking, and sleeping more difficult. As symptoms continue, some patients begin wondering whether surgery is the next step. However, surgery is not always the first option explored, and many individuals choose to learn more about conservative care approaches before considering invasive procedures.

According to the article, spinal decompression is often discussed when disc issues contribute to discomfort, reduced mobility, or limitations that affect daily function. The spinal discs act as cushions between the vertebrae, and when disc issues develop, pressure can be placed on nearby structures. This can contribute to symptoms that interfere with movement and overall quality of life.

The article emphasizes that not all back pain is caused by disc issues. Muscle strains, arthritis, joint dysfunction, and other conditions can produce similar symptoms. Because of this, a thorough evaluation is an important first step in determining whether spinal decompression may be appropriate or whether another form of conservative care should be included in the treatment plan.

Many patients begin exploring spinal decompression after trying other approaches without achieving the results they hoped for. They may have modified activities, improved posture, or participated in stretching and exercise programs. When symptoms continue despite these efforts, spinal decompression may become part of a broader conversation about treatment options and long-term goals.

Nerve pressure is another important consideration discussed in the article. When disc issues place nerve pressure on nearby structures, symptoms may extend beyond localized back pain. Some individuals experience discomfort, tingling, numbness, or weakness that affects the arms or legs. Understanding whether nerve pressure is contributing to symptoms helps healthcare providers develop a more personalized treatment plan.

One reason many individuals explore spinal decompression before surgery is the desire to pursue conservative care whenever appropriate. While surgery can play an important role in certain situations, it also involves recovery time and additional considerations. For some patients, it makes sense to determine whether non-surgical approaches can help improve daily function before moving toward more invasive procedures.

The article explains that decisions regarding spinal decompression are rarely based on a single factor. Healthcare providers often consider symptom duration, imaging findings, physical limitations, health history, and how symptoms affect daily function. These factors help shape a treatment plan designed around the individual's specific condition and goals.

At the same time, the article notes that spinal decompression is not appropriate for every patient. Certain medical conditions, structural concerns, or severe symptoms may require different forms of care. This is why comprehensive evaluations remain an important part of determining whether conservative care remains a reasonable option before surgery is considered.

The article concludes that patients benefit from understanding their options and asking questions about available treatments. Learning about spinal decompression, back pain, disc issues, nerve pressure, and the role of conservative care can help individuals make more informed decisions. For some patients, a personalized treatment plan may provide valuable insight before deciding whether surgery is the most appropriate next step.

Is Spinal Decompression Worth Considering Before Surgery? features insights from Dr. Mitch Quill, Chiropractic Expert of Bolingbrook, IL, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation