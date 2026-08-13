In HelloNation, Clermont Real Estate Expert Brandie Mathison-Klein Shares What to Fix Before Selling a Home

The article explains which repairs and updates can help sellers improve buyer interest without spending unnecessarily on major renovations.

CLERMONT, Fla., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should homeowners in Clermont fix before putting their property on the market? A HelloNation article offers a detailed answer, featuring real estate guidance from Brandie Mathison-Klein of the Mathison-Klein Group in Clermont, Florida. The piece outlines key priorities for sellers, helping them avoid unnecessary expenses while maximizing buyer interest.

Brandie Mathison-Klein - Owner/Realtor - Mathison-Klein Group Speed Speed

The article highlights that many sellers assume they must complete major renovations to attract buyers. However, the article explains that most buyers are influenced by first impressions and basic property maintenance. According to the article, investing in Clermont home repairs that improve visual appeal and function can be more valuable than large-scale remodels.

The article recommends starting with visible areas that shape first impressions. Scuffed walls, outdated lighting, and worn flooring can signal neglect, which may deter potential buyers. Instead, sellers are encouraged to focus on small, cost-effective updates like fresh paint, working light fixtures, and clean floors. These changes can quickly modernize a space and are often the first things buyers notice.

Minor repairs throughout the home also have a significant impact. The article advises addressing issues like leaky faucets, damaged tiles, and cracked drywall. These simple fixes show buyers that the home has been well-maintained, which helps build trust. The article also notes that ensuring major systems such as HVAC, plumbing, and electrical are in good working condition can help avoid surprises during inspection.

When it comes to home upgrades, the article warns against costly kitchen or bathroom overhauls. These projects rarely offer a full return on investment. Instead, the HelloNation article suggests making modest updates, such as replacing outdated cabinet hardware or updating countertops. These changes are more budget-friendly and appeal to a wider range of buyers.

Curb appeal is another focus of the article. A neat lawn, trimmed bushes, and a fresh coat of paint on the front door can help a home stand out. The article points out that many buyers form opinions before stepping inside. Low-cost outdoor improvements like power washing and landscaping can boost the overall perception of the home's care and condition.

The article emphasizes that sellers should avoid high-end decorative touches that may not align with most buyers' tastes. Highly personalized designs or custom finishes might actually limit a home's appeal. Neutral colors, simple staging, and a clean layout are shown to be more effective strategies during real estate preparation.

Staging and presentation are also key. According to the article, decluttering and organizing help buyers picture themselves in the space. Professional photographs of a clean and welcoming home draw more attention in online listings. These low-cost steps often offer more impact than extensive renovations, especially in the competitive Clermont real estate market.

The article concludes that success in selling a home comes down to smart planning and prioritization. Rather than trying to do everything, sellers benefit from focusing on visible Clermont home repairs, basic property maintenance, and presentation. These practical home-selling tips reduce stress and increase the chance of a smooth and profitable sale.

What to Fix Before Selling a Home in Clermont features insights from Brandie Mathison-Klein, Real Estate Expert of Clermont, Florida, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation