In HelloNation, Custom Pool Experts Danny Franke and Mike Scheck Detail Key Questions to Answer Before Pool Construction Begins

Planning Decisions Made Before Construction Starts Have a Direct Effect on the Quality and Outcome of a Custom Pool

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the most important questions a homeowner should work through before pool construction begins? A HelloNation article walks through the planning decisions that shape every phase of a custom pool project in Alpharetta, from the initial design conversation through the final build.

Danny Franke, Principal Speed Speed

The article explains that the most fundamental question in custom pool planning is how the pool will fit into the household's daily life. This may seem straightforward, but the answer shapes nearly every design decision that follows. A household with young children will have different priorities than one focused on adult entertaining or lap swimming. Getting specific about how the pool will actually be used, rather than assuming a general design will work for everyone, is where productive planning starts.

Yard layout and how the pool relates to the home are closely connected considerations in custom pool planning. The article notes that a pool visible from the main living areas, particularly the kitchen or family room, creates a stronger indoor-to-outdoor relationship and adds the sense that the pool is a natural extension of the home. It also carries practical benefits for households with children, where visual access to the pool from inside the house is a safety priority.

Sun exposure affects pool usability throughout the season and deserves deliberate attention during the layout phase. The article explains that in the Atlanta metro area, pool season typically extends from late spring through early fall, with shoulder months that depend heavily on whether the water has been heated. A pool that receives good afternoon sun holds warmth longer and requires less energy to maintain a comfortable swimming temperature. Positioning lounge areas to capture afternoon light while directing shaded sections of the yard toward dining and cooking functions creates zones that serve their purpose throughout the day.

Privacy is another variable that differs significantly between properties and influences both where a pool should be placed and what design elements are needed to create a comfortable environment. The article notes that some Alpharetta properties benefit from natural tree coverage or lot configurations that provide separation from neighboring homes. Others may require landscaping, fencing, or structural screening to create a sense of enclosure that makes the pool area feel relaxed. Custom Pool Experts note that planning for privacy as part of the original design is more cost-effective than addressing it after construction is complete.

Drainage and grading conditions are practical factors that affect where a pool can be placed and what additional preparation may be required before construction begins. The article explains that low-lying areas that collect water during rain, yards with meaningful slope, or lots where soil composition creates drainage challenges may require site work before excavation. A site visit with the pool contractor prior to design finalization is the most reliable way to surface these conditions before they become construction complications.

Long-term maintenance and project timing are two additional areas the article encourages homeowners to address during custom pool planning rather than after construction is complete. Larger pools with multiple features require more time, more chemicals, and more equipment attention than simpler designs. Custom Pool Experts point out that homeowners who begin the planning process in fall or winter are best positioned to have a permitted, scheduled project ready for early spring construction, avoiding the delays that come with starting conversations during the peak building season.

Key Questions to Answer Before Pool Construction Begins in Your Backyard features insights from Danny Franke and Mike Scheck, Custom Pool Experts of Alpharetta, Georgia, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation