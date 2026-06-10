In HelloNation, Divorce Attorney Tony Gibbens Details the Process of Collaborative Divorce

The article explores how couples can resolve important issues through communication, cooperation, and structured negotiation.

GREENWOOD, Ind., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Is divorce always a courtroom battle? HelloNation answers that question in an article featuring insights from Divorce Attorney Tony Gibbens of Greenwood, IN.

Tony Gibbens - Divorce Attorney

The article explains that while litigation is sometimes necessary, it is not the only option available to couples ending a marriage. Collaborative divorce offers an alternative approach that focuses on communication, problem-solving, and negotiated solutions rather than courtroom disputes. For many families, collaborative divorce provides a structured way to address important decisions while maintaining a cooperative environment.

According to the article, collaborative divorce involves both spouses agreeing to work toward a settlement outside of court. Unlike informal discussions, each party maintains independent legal representation throughout the divorce process. The goal is not to eliminate legal representation but to use it in a way that supports productive discussions and practical outcomes.

The article notes that one common misconception about collaborative divorce is that spouses must agree on every issue from the beginning. In reality, many couples enter the divorce process with unresolved concerns involving finances, parenting arrangements, future planning, or property division. Collaborative divorce creates a framework for addressing those disagreements through guided discussions rather than litigation.

The process generally begins with each spouse retaining attorneys experienced in collaborative divorce. Meetings are then scheduled to discuss concerns, priorities, and goals in a structured setting. The article explains that this approach allows both parties to participate actively in shaping outcomes rather than waiting for court-imposed decisions.

Transparency is another defining feature of collaborative divorce. The article highlights the expectation that both parties exchange relevant information and engage in open discussions throughout the divorce process. This emphasis on transparency helps support informed decision-making and reduces the likelihood of unexpected disputes.

Parenting arrangements are often a major focus when children are involved. Rather than presenting competing arguments in court, parents work together to create parenting arrangements that reflect the needs of their family. Discussions may address schedules, responsibilities, communication expectations, and long-term planning. This flexibility often allows families to create solutions that are better suited to their circumstances.

Property division is another important aspect of collaborative divorce. The article explains that issues involving property division, retirement assets, debt allocation, and financial support can be resolved through negotiation. In some situations, financial professionals may assist by providing analysis and information that helps both parties evaluate settlement options.

Communication remains one of the central benefits of the collaborative divorce model. While disagreements can still occur, the divorce process is designed to keep discussions focused on solutions rather than conflict. The article notes that collaborative divorce often helps participants work toward outcomes that are more practical and sustainable than those reached through adversarial proceedings.

The article also discusses the value of collaborative divorce in supporting future co-parenting relationships. Although a marriage may end, parenting responsibilities often continue for many years. By encouraging respectful communication, collaborative divorce can help establish patterns that support successful co-parenting and reduce unnecessary conflict in the future.

Another advantage highlighted in the article is flexibility. Unlike court proceedings, which are often shaped by schedules and procedural requirements, collaborative discussions can move at a pace that allows thoughtful consideration of parenting arrangements, property division, and other important issues.

The article concludes that collaborative divorce is not the right solution for every family, but it can be an effective option for those willing to participate in good-faith negotiations. With legal representation, open communication, and a focus on problem-solving, collaborative divorce offers an alternative divorce process that emphasizes cooperation, flexibility, and long-term outcomes.

What Collaborative Divorce Looks Like features insights from Tony Gibbens, Divorce Attorney of Greenwood, IN, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation