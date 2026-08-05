In HelloNation, Estate Planning Attorney Aaron Miller Discusses the Purpose of a Trust & Pour-Over Will

The article explains how a trust and pour-over will work together to support a coordinated estate planning strategy.

DALLAS, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What roles do a trust and a pour-over will play in a comprehensive estate plan? HelloNation has published the answer in an article featuring insights from Estate Planning Attorney Aaron Miller of Miller Law Office, PLLC.

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The article explains that many people mistakenly believe a trust and a will serve the same purpose. In reality, a trust-based estate plan relies on both documents working together, with each serving a distinct function. Rather than replacing one another, the trust and the pour-over will create a coordinated strategy that helps carry out an individual's wishes.

At the center of a trust-based estate plan is the revocable living trust. The article explains that a revocable living trust manages assets during life, provides direction if incapacity occurs, and controls how property is distributed after death. The trust identifies beneficiaries, names the trustee and successor trustee, and establishes how and when trust assets should be managed and distributed.

The pour-over will serves as a safeguard for assets that were unintentionally left outside the trust. Instead of creating a separate distribution plan, the pour-over will directs those assets into the trust through the probate process, allowing them to be administered under the trust's instructions. While those assets may still pass through the probate process, the document helps preserve the overall trust-based estate plan.

The article emphasizes that funding the trust is one of the most important steps in effective estate planning. Funding the trust generally requires retitling real estate, updating ownership of financial accounts, and reviewing beneficiary designations when appropriate. A trust can generally manage only assets that have been properly transferred into it. When funding the trust is completed correctly, many assets can often be administered without the probate process.

Another important benefit of a revocable living trust is lifetime asset management. If the person establishing the trust becomes unable to manage financial affairs, the successor trustee can generally step in and continue administering trust assets according to its terms. The article notes that because a will becomes effective only after death, it cannot provide this type of protection during life.

Regular reviews are also an essential part of estate planning. Purchasing new property, opening financial accounts, or experiencing changes in family circumstances can all affect whether a trust remains properly funded. Periodic reviews help ensure the trust-based estate plan continues to reflect current wishes and that the pour-over will remains a backup rather than the primary method of transferring assets.

The article concludes that a trust and a pour-over will are designed to complement one another rather than perform the same function. By properly funding the trust, maintaining a current revocable living trust, and understanding the role of the successor trustee, individuals can strengthen their estate planning strategy while helping ensure assets are managed according to their intentions.

Understanding the Purpose of a Trust & Pour-Over Will features insights from Aaron Miller, Estate Planning Attorney of Dallas, TX, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation