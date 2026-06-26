In HelloNation, Estate Planning Attorney Aaron Miller Explains the Differences of Wills & Trusts

The article outlines how wills and trusts function in estate planning and how each supports asset distribution and long-term planning.

PLANO, Texas, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What is the real difference between a will and a trust when planning for the future? HelloNation has published the answer in an article featuring insights from Estate Planning Attorney Aaron Miller of Miller Law Office, PLLC, in Plano, TX.

Aaron Miller - Attorney, Miller Law Office, PLLC Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that both a will and a trust are key tools used in estate planning, but they serve different purposes. A will is a legal document that outlines asset distribution after death and can also name guardians for minor children. It is often a foundational part of an estate plan because it provides clear instructions for handling assets and final wishes.

The article notes that a will typically goes through the probate process for assets that are not otherwise designated. The probate process involves court oversight, which can add time and make certain details part of the public record. While a will remains an essential document, understanding how it interacts with the probate process is an important part of estate planning.

A trust, by contrast, is a legal arrangement that allows a trustee to manage assets for beneficiaries. The article highlights that a trust can take effect during a person's lifetime and continue after death. A revocable living trust is a commonly used option because it allows individuals to maintain control of their assets while also planning for future asset distribution.

One of the primary differences between a will and a trust is how they handle probate. The article explains that a properly funded trust can help avoid the probate process, allowing assets to be distributed more efficiently and privately. However, if a trust is not properly funded, some assets may still be subject to the probate process and governed by a will.

The article also emphasizes how these tools function during a person's lifetime. A will only becomes effective after death, while a trust can be used if someone becomes unable to manage their own financial affairs. In that case, the trustee can step in to manage assets according to the terms of the trust, providing continuity without court involvement.

Funding a trust is described as a critical step in making it effective. This process involves transferring ownership of assets into the trust. Without proper funding, those assets may still fall under a will and be subject to the probate process. The article explains that reviewing account titles and beneficiary designations is an important part of maintaining an effective estate plan.

The article also discusses how a will and a trust can work together. In some cases, a will may include provisions that create a trust after death, known as a testamentary trust. However, a revocable living trust can provide additional flexibility by allowing management of assets both during life and after death.

Privacy and control are also key considerations. The article notes that the probate process is generally public, while a trust is typically administered privately. In addition, a trust allows for more detailed control over asset distribution, such as distributing assets over time or under specific conditions.

The article concludes that estate planning often involves using both a will and a trust to create a complete strategy. Understanding how each tool works helps individuals make informed decisions about asset distribution and long-term planning goals.

The Real Difference Between a Will & a Trust features insights from Aaron Miller, Estate Planning Attorney of Plano, TX, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation