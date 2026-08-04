NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can homeowners in North Sioux City keep their floors strong and beautiful through changing weather? According to a HelloNation article, the answer lies in consistent floor care and seasonal maintenance. Flooring Expert Joe Dubsky of Thornton Flooring in North Sioux City, SD, explains that by adjusting care routines with the seasons, homeowners can protect hardwood floors, carpets, and vinyl surfaces from the damage caused by moisture, temperature shifts, and daily wear.

Joe Dubsky - Branch Manager, Thornton Flooring in North Sioux City, SD

The article begins by focusing on winter, the season that brings the toughest challenges for floor care. Snow, salt, and sand tracked inside on shoes can scratch hardwood floors and stain carpet. Joe Dubsky recommends placing sturdy entry mats at each door and using small rugs or boot trays to trap debris before it spreads. These simple steps provide effective winter floor protection, reducing the amount of grit that grinds into surfaces. The article also points out that the dry winter air can cause hardwood floors to contract, leaving small gaps between boards. Running a humidifier during this time helps maintain humidity control and prevents unnecessary cracking or shrinking.

When spring arrives, melting snow and frequent rain create new problems. Moisture and mud are common culprits for damage to both wood and carpeted floors. Regular sweeping and mopping during this season are essential to prevent dirt from embedding into the finish. Dubsky advises increasing vacuum frequency for carpet cleaning, especially in entryways and hallways. Spring is also a good time for homeowners to check for any loose seams or transitions that may have shifted during winter, since early repair prevents further separation or water intrusion.

Summer brings its own set of challenges to North Sioux City homes. With humidity levels rising, wood flooring can begin to swell or cup. Maintaining humidity control by running air conditioning or dehumidifiers keeps indoor moisture steady and helps prevent warping. In basements or lower levels, where air tends to remain damp, Dubsky recommends using a constant dehumidifier setting. Even vinyl and laminate floors, though more resistant to moisture, benefit from stable indoor air conditions. Consistent summer floor care prevents the long-term effects of excess humidity and keeps flooring materials stable through the hottest months.

As fall approaches, the focus turns toward preparation for colder weather. This is the season to repair minor gaps, reseal hardwood floors, and check the effectiveness of existing floor sealing. Applying a fresh protective finish to hardwood floors shields them against the harsh effects of salt, moisture, and frequent foot traffic expected during winter. Joe Dubsky explains that fall maintenance ensures floors are ready to withstand another cycle of dry indoor air and wet outdoor conditions. Cleaning rugs, replacing entry mats, and inspecting floor vents help complete the seasonal maintenance routine before temperatures drop.

Throughout the year, consistent floor care practices make the difference between short-term wear and long-term resilience. Regular sweeping or vacuuming removes the dust and grit that dull finishes, while using the correct cleaning products preserves the original luster of each flooring type. Dubsky reminds homeowners that over-wetting floors can be as harmful as neglect, especially for hardwood floors, so gentle damp mopping is the safest choice. For carpets, professional carpet cleaning once a year removes trapped dirt, allergens, and oils, restoring both color and texture.

Small adjustments in daily routine can also extend the life of home flooring. Wiping shoes before entering, rotating rugs, and monitoring indoor humidity prevent many common issues that lead to repairs or replacements. Joe Dubsky emphasizes that seasonal maintenance does not require major effort, just steady attention and awareness of what each time of year brings. By adapting these small habits, homeowners can enjoy stronger and cleaner floors without expensive interventions.

The HelloNation article concludes that in a climate like North Sioux City's, weather will always test a home's floors, but preparation is the best defense. Understanding the relationship between temperature, moisture, and flooring materials allows homeowners to stay ahead of potential damage. From winter floor protection to summer humidity control, seasonal maintenance builds lasting beauty and durability beneath every step.

Floor Care by Season: North Sioux City Home Guide features insights from Joe Dubsky, Flooring Expert of North Sioux City, SD, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation