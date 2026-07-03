The article compares durability, moisture resistance, and maintenance factors that influence flooring decisions in busy New Jersey households.

HAMILTON, N.J., July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How do luxury vinyl and laminate flooring truly compare in Mercer County homes? HelloNation has published the answer in a HelloNation article that breaks down performance differences and practical considerations for homeowners across New Jersey.

Rich Linnell, Owner Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that while luxury vinyl and laminate flooring may appear similar, they react very differently to moisture and daily wear. In homes with pets, children, or high foot traffic, these differences can significantly impact long-term performance. The article encourages homeowners to look beyond appearance and focus on durability and ease of maintenance.

Luxury vinyl is described as a strong option for areas exposed to spills or humidity. Kitchens, entryways, and basements in Mercer County often experience moisture, making water resistance an important factor. The article notes that luxury vinyl is designed to resist water and remain stable despite temperature changes.

According to the article, luxury vinyl comes in planks or tiles that replicate wood or stone. This allows homeowners to achieve a refined look without the maintenance demands of natural hardwood. The material is also softer underfoot than tile, which can improve comfort for families who spend long periods standing or for children playing on the floor.

The article features insights from Flooring Expert Rich Linnell, whose experience in residential flooring helps explain how different materials perform under everyday conditions. The article highlights easy cleanup as another advantage of luxury vinyl. Regular sweeping and occasional mopping are typically sufficient to maintain its appearance, which can simplify maintenance for busy households.

Laminate flooring is presented as a cost-effective and scratch-resistant alternative. The HelloNation article explains that many laminate products include protective top layers that perform well in high-traffic areas. Homes with pets may benefit from laminate's resistance to surface scratches.

However, the article notes that laminate flooring is generally less tolerant of moisture. In kitchens, mudrooms, or other spaces where spills are common, water that seeps into seams can cause swelling or warping. For this reason, laminate is often better suited to living rooms, bedrooms, and other dry areas.

The article advises homeowners to evaluate how much daily wear and moisture each room experiences. In homes with pets or young children, accidents and spills are more likely. Luxury vinyl is described as more forgiving in these situations, while laminate may require quicker cleanup to prevent damage.

Cost considerations are also discussed. Laminate flooring typically has a lower upfront price, which can make it appealing for larger areas. Luxury vinyl may involve a higher initial investment, but its durability in moisture-prone spaces can help reduce long-term repair or replacement costs.

Installation methods for both materials are addressed in the article. Each can be installed as a floating floor over concrete or plywood. Some luxury vinyl products offer fully waterproof options that can be glued down or installed with click systems, adding flexibility for different room conditions.

Design flexibility is another point of comparison. The article explains that both materials provide a wide range of colors and patterns. Luxury vinyl often includes embossed finishes that mimic natural wood grain more closely, while laminate may offer a slightly narrower range of textures.

Maintenance routines remain simple for both flooring types. Sweeping and spot cleaning are standard practices. The key distinction, as described in the article, is that laminate flooring should avoid standing water, while luxury vinyl tolerates moisture more effectively.

The article notes that homeowners in Mercer County often consult flooring professionals such as Rich Linnell when comparing materials for specific rooms. Evaluating moisture levels, daily wear, and maintenance expectations can help determine which option fits best.

Ultimately, the HelloNation article emphasizes that the decision between luxury vinyl and laminate flooring depends on lifestyle and environment. Rooms exposed to moisture, heavy traffic, or pets may benefit more from durable flooring options like luxury vinyl. Drier, lower-use areas can be effectively covered with laminate.

Luxury Vinyl vs Laminate Flooring in Mercer County Homes features insights from Rich Linnell, Flooring Expert of Hamilton, New Jersey, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation