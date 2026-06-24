The article outlines how roof size, slope, and local weather conditions influence the right gutter capacity for effective water management.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How do homeowners in North Idaho choose between 5-inch gutters and 6-inch gutters when dealing with heavy rain and steep roof designs? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Gutter Installation Expert Brett Jarnes of Rain Master Seamless Rain Gutters in Coeur d'Alene.

Brett Jarnes, President Speed Speed

The article explains how roof runoff management depends on several factors, including roof size, slope, and the volume of rainfall common in North Idaho. For homes with larger or steeper roofs, especially in areas like Coeur d'Alene that experience periods of heavy rain, the article recommends 6-inch gutters as a more capable option. Their greater water capacity makes them better suited to prevent overflow and safely direct water away from the home's foundation.

In contrast, the article outlines how 5-inch gutters can still be effective in certain situations. Smaller homes with low or moderate roof slopes generally generate less runoff, making 5-inch gutters more than adequate. They're also less visually intrusive and simpler to install, which may appeal to homeowners seeking a balance between performance and aesthetics.

For homes with steep roofs, the article emphasizes that water moves more quickly, increasing the load on the gutter system during intense weather. Under these conditions, 5-inch gutters may not keep up, especially during a storm. The article suggests that in North Idaho, where sudden downpours are common, opting for 6-inch gutters can help ensure that high-speed runoff is captured and properly diverted.

The article also details how gutter performance depends on the complete system, not just the gutter size. For example, 6-inch gutters must be paired with wider downspouts to prevent bottlenecks during peak runoff. Conversely, 5-inch gutters typically work well with standard downspouts, especially in areas that don't experience heavy rain regularly.

When winter arrives, the article notes that larger gutters provide an added advantage. In snowy parts of North Idaho, such as Coeur d'Alene, the melting of accumulated snow can overload smaller gutter systems. The increased capacity of 6-inch gutters helps reduce the risk of ice dams and overflow caused by freezing and thawing cycles on the roof.

Although 6-inch gutters may cost slightly more to install, the article explains that the extra capacity often pays off in lower maintenance and improved protection during storms. For many homeowners in Coeur d'Alene, that peace of mind is worth the investment. However, the article also acknowledges that 5-inch gutters remain a reliable, cost-effective solution for homes that don't experience as much runoff.

Ultimately, the article encourages homeowners to assess their unique needs, taking into account both their roof design and the local climate. It notes that companies like Rain Master Seamless Rain Gutters bring local experience to the table, helping North Idaho residents choose a gutter system that performs reliably in every season.

Choosing the Right Gutter Size in North Idaho: 5 or 6 Inches? Features insights from Brett Jarnes, Gutter Installation Expert of Coeur d'Alene, ID, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation