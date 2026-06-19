In HelloNation, Hair Expert Rachel Swartz McCooey Explains Tape-Ins, Hand-Tied Rows, and Tape Rows for Hair Extensions and Fine Hair Care

The article outlines how each extension method differs in installation, upkeep, and impact on natural hair health.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should you consider when choosing between tape-ins, hand-tied rows, and tape rows? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Rachel Swartz McCooey of Tru On Park in Rochester, New York.

Rachel Swartz McCooey - Owner - Tru On Park Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that selecting the right hair extensions depends on hair texture, lifestyle, and hair maintenance preferences. Tape-ins, hand-tied rows, and tape rows are all popular options, yet each method differs in installation, wear time, and daily hair care requirements. Understanding these distinctions helps protect fine hair, maintain hair volume, and support long-term hair health.

According to the article, tape-ins are especially suitable for fine hair because they are lightweight and quick to install. Pre-taped wefts are pressed into sections of natural hair, often allowing the service to be completed in under an hour. The article notes that tape-ins typically require maintenance every four to six weeks, depending on growth and placement. Because they do not rely on heavy sewing or tight braiding, they are considered a lower tension option when professionally applied.

The article also highlights that tape-ins appeal to clients seeking flexibility. They can be removed or reused with professional assistance and are often chosen for temporary or seasonal changes. This method allows clients to add hair volume or length while maintaining a manageable hair maintenance routine at home.

Hand-tied rows, sometimes called weft extensions, are sewn onto tracks created within the natural hair. The HelloNation article explains that this method takes longer to install and requires professional removal. It can provide significant length and fullness, but it is generally better suited for clients with enough density to support the added weight without stressing fine hair.

The article describes hand-tied rows as durable and secure, making them a practical choice for long-term wear. They tend to work well for individuals who frequently heat-style their hair or wear it in updos. Proper hair care is essential, including gentle brushing and avoiding heavy products near the sewn areas to reduce tangling and strain.

Tape rows combine elements of both approaches. The HelloNation article explains that strips are sewn into a row and then reinforced with tape or bonding for added stability. This technique is lighter than full hand-tied rows yet more durable than traditional tape-ins. Tape rows can be installed in multiple rows to increase hair volume while balancing comfort and longevity.

Maintenance for tape rows involves periodic repositioning by a stylist. The article notes that this option is often recommended for clients seeking a middle ground between flexibility and extended wear. It provides structure without requiring the same level of long-term commitment as full hand-tied rows.

The HelloNation article emphasizes that lifestyle plays a key role in choosing the right method. Tape-ins may suit busy schedules due to quicker appointments and simpler upkeep. Hand-tied rows may appeal to those who prefer secure extensions that handle frequent styling. Tape rows offer a balanced solution for clients who want durability along with moderate hair maintenance.

Ultimately, the article underscores that protecting natural hair should remain the priority. Professional placement, consistent salon check-ups, and careful at-home hair care reduce tension and prevent damage. By understanding how tape-ins, hand-tied rows, tape rows, hair extensions, fine hair, hair maintenance, hair volume, and hair care all connect, readers can make informed decisions that align with both style goals and hair health.

Tape-Ins, Hand-Tied Rows, or Tape Rows: Choosing the Best Extension features insights from Rachel Swartz McCooey, Hair Expert of Rochester, New York, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation