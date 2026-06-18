In HelloNation, Home Renovation Expert Tim Buehler Examines Luxury Vinyl Plank vs. Laminate Flooring for Wisconsin Homes

The article reviews moisture resistance, durability, installation, and cost differences that influence flooring decisions in Wisconsin homes.

MONROE, Wis., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Which flooring performs better in Wisconsin homes: luxury vinyl plank or laminate flooring? HelloNation addresses that question in an article featuring insights from Tim Buehler of Buehler Interiors in Monroe, Wisconsin.

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The HelloNation article explains that choosing flooring in Wisconsin homes requires careful consideration of climate conditions, durability, and everyday household activity. Luxury vinyl plank and laminate flooring are both widely used because they replicate the appearance of hardwood while offering different levels of moisture resistance, durability, and cost. Understanding how these materials perform helps homeowners make a flooring choice that suits their home and long-term maintenance expectations.

The article notes that luxury vinyl plank is widely recognized for its strong moisture resistance. This characteristic makes it particularly useful in areas where humidity or water exposure is more likely, such as kitchens, bathrooms, and basements. Because Wisconsin homes experience wet winters and humid summers, flooring materials must handle seasonal moisture and temperature changes without warping or swelling. The article explains that luxury vinyl plank is designed with flexible layers that help it tolerate these environmental shifts while maintaining its appearance over time.

Laminate flooring offers a more affordable alternative that still delivers the visual appeal of natural wood. The article describes how laminate products come in a wide variety of finishes, plank widths, and textures that can match many interior styles. However, laminate flooring is more sensitive to moisture than luxury vinyl plank. Even minor spills or prolonged humidity can affect the material if protective layers are compromised. For this reason, homeowners may need to invest in proper underlayment or sealing methods to improve moisture protection and reduce sound from foot traffic.

The HelloNation article also compares durability and lifespan between the two materials. Luxury vinyl plank products are often rated to last twenty years or longer under normal household use. Laminate flooring typically has a shorter expected lifespan, often ranging from ten to fifteen years, depending on foot traffic, maintenance habits, and environmental conditions. The article explains that homeowners evaluating flooring for Wisconsin homes should consider how frequently the space will be used and whether pets, children, or gatherings may increase wear on the surface.

Maintenance is another factor that influences the decision between luxury vinyl plank and laminate flooring. The article describes how luxury vinyl plank requires relatively simple care, usually involving regular sweeping and occasional damp mopping. Laminate flooring requires similar cleaning methods but can be more vulnerable to standing water or harsh cleaning products that may damage its protective finish. Choosing flooring that balances durability and maintenance needs can help homeowners preserve both the function and appearance of their living space.

Installation requirements also affect how homeowners evaluate each flooring option. Both luxury vinyl plank and laminate flooring are commonly installed as floating floors, meaning planks lock together without glue. Laminate is often considered slightly easier for experienced do-it-yourself installers, while luxury vinyl plank may require more careful subfloor preparation and precise fitting around structural features such as cabinets, vents, or doorways. Professional installation costs can vary based on these factors.

Cost is frequently the deciding factor for many Wisconsin homes undergoing flooring updates. Laminate flooring generally has a lower upfront price, which appeals to homeowners seeking a more budget-friendly option. Luxury vinyl plank typically costs more initially, but its durability and moisture resistance can offset that difference over time by reducing repairs and replacement needs.

The article emphasizes that selecting flooring ultimately involves balancing design preferences with practical considerations. Climate conditions, household activity, maintenance expectations, and installation requirements all play a role in determining which material works best. By carefully evaluating these factors, homeowners can choose flooring that protects their investment while supporting the long-term performance of their home.

Which Flooring Is Better for Wisconsin Homes: LVP or Laminate? features insights from Tim Buehler, Home Renovation Expert of Monroe, Wisconsin, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation