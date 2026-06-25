The article outlines how annual AC maintenance supports indoor comfort, system reliability, and energy efficiency during the summer cooling season.

PORTAGE, Wis., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What steps can homeowners take to keep their air conditioning systems operating reliably during the hottest months of the year? The answer is explored in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Bob Marquardt of Johnson Mechanical LLC in Portage, Wisconsin.

Bob Marquardt - Owner - Johnson Mechanical LLC Speed Speed

The article focuses on the importance of scheduling regular AC maintenance before summer temperatures and humidity place heavy demands on cooling systems. According to the article, many HVAC professionals recommend annual AC maintenance to help improve cooling efficiency, reduce unnecessary wear, and support consistent indoor comfort throughout the season.

The HelloNation article explains that spring is often the ideal time for homeowners to schedule service appointments before periods of extreme summer heat arrive. Completing maintenance early allows technicians to inspect the air conditioning system before it faces continuous demand. The article notes that addressing small issues before peak cooling season may help homeowners avoid unexpected breakdowns and more costly repairs later.

The article describes how a standard AC maintenance appointment typically includes inspection and cleaning of several important components. Technicians commonly evaluate refrigerant levels, electrical connections, condenser coils, evaporator coils, blower parts, and thermostat operation. These inspections help identify problems that may reduce cooling efficiency or place additional strain on the equipment over time.

According to the article, dirty air filters and clogged coils are among the most common issues discovered during maintenance visits. Restricted airflow can force an air conditioning system to work harder to maintain indoor temperatures. The article explains that this added strain may increase energy use, reduce system performance, and contribute to uneven cooling throughout the home.

The HelloNation article also highlights the importance of monitoring electrical components that naturally wear down with age. Capacitors, contactors, and fan motors may weaken after years of operation, especially during periods of heavy summer use. The article notes that identifying worn parts early can help homeowners avoid sudden system failures when dependable cooling is needed most.

Humidity control is another major focus of the article. Properly functioning air conditioning systems help remove excess moisture from indoor air while cooling the home. The article explains that poor airflow or neglected system components can allow humidity levels to rise, making indoor spaces feel uncomfortable even when temperatures appear normal. Regular AC maintenance helps support better moisture control and indoor comfort throughout the cooling season.

The article further explains that annual AC maintenance may contribute to lower operating costs over time. A clean and properly adjusted air conditioning system often requires less energy to cool the home effectively. Small issues such as dirty coils, loose electrical connections, or low refrigerant levels can gradually increase utility costs if left unresolved for extended periods.

The article also notes that preventative service may help extend the lifespan of the air conditioning system itself. Air conditioning systems experience natural wear each year, especially during periods of heavy summer use. The article explains that routine inspections and adjustments can help reduce stress on important components and support more reliable long-term performance.

Even newer systems benefit from yearly inspections, according to the article. Modern air conditioning equipment still relies on electrical and mechanical parts that require regular attention. The article adds that some manufacturers may require documented AC maintenance to maintain warranty coverage.

The article concludes by encouraging homeowners to remain aware of warning signs that maintenance may be overdue. Weak airflow, uneven cooling, unusual sounds, rising energy bills, and extended cooling cycles may all indicate developing problems within the air conditioning system. The article explains that addressing these concerns early can help reduce the likelihood of more expensive repairs later.

How Often Should Homeowners Schedule AC Maintenance in Portage, WI? features insights from Bob Marquardt, HVAC Expert of Portage, Wisconsin, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused digital publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation